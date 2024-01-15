Phaedra Parks: From Notorious ‘RHOA’ Cast Member to Reiki Master

Phaedra Parks, the multifaceted personality from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ has embarked on a new journey towards becoming a reiki master, adding another layer to her diverse career portfolio that includes being an attorney, fitness video creator, and certified mortician. Known for her unverified claims and notorious reputation on the show, many viewers hope that she will further embrace her villainous side to boost the program’s entertainment value.

Meanwhile, other characters on the show are facing their own tribulations. Jackie, known for her controversial statements, is dealing with the fallout of her actions. Toya and Eugene are trying to breathe new life into their marriage, while Simone and Cecil are preparing to send their sons off to live independently. In one episode, Heavenly shares her estranged relationship with her sister during a reiki session conducted by Parks.

Tea’s Health Struggles and Supportive Cast

Tea reveals her possible diagnosis of endometriosis and fertility issues, sparking a supportive discussion among the cast members. This revelation showcases the solidarity among the women, who, despite their differences and occasional conflicts, rally around each other in times of adversity.

Off-Camera Drama on Social Media

Off the show, a fiery exchange erupted between Heavenly and Tea on Instagram Live, reinforcing the reality of their strained relationship and adding a layer of drama to the series. This incident underlines the fact that the dynamics of the show extend beyond the episodes, seeping into the personal lives of the cast members.

Upcoming Reunion Episode: A Storm Brewing?

The article also anticipates the upcoming reunion episode, with speculation on the potential dynamics and power plays among the cast members. The true intentions behind some of their actions remain to be seen, adding a layer of intrigue to the series.

In other news, Kandi Burruss shares her candid views on the ongoing rumors of a complete reboot of RHOA. With the season 15 cast unsure of their future on the Bravo show and new faces likely to join, it seems change is on the horizon. Kandi, however, remains unphased by the rumors and encourages the production team to take whatever course they deem necessary.