en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

PGA Awards Unveils Nominees: ‘Past Lives’ and ‘Poor Things’ in Spotlight

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
PGA Awards Unveils Nominees: ‘Past Lives’ and ‘Poor Things’ in Spotlight

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has unveiled its list of nominees for the 35th Annual PGA Awards, setting the stage for a star-studded event on February 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood. The nominations are led by ‘Past Lives’ and ‘Poor Things,’ both contending for the prestigious Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Significance of the Darryl F. Zanuck Award

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award has a rich history of being a significant predictor of the Academy Awards. Out of the last 20 recipients of this esteemed honor, 15 have also clinched the Oscar for Best Picture. This correlation adds a layer of anticipation to the upcoming PGA Awards, heightening the stakes for this year’s nominees.

A Broad Spectrum of Categories

The PGA Awards celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship of producers across a wide range of categories. Besides the highly coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, honours will also be bestowed in categories such as Animated Motion Pictures, Episodic Television Drama, Episodic Television Comedy, Limited or Anthology Series Television, and many more, reflecting the diverse spectrum of the entertainment industry.

Influential Event within the Entertainment Industry

The PGA Awards function as a significant bellwether within the entertainment industry. The nominations and eventual winners often provide insight into the possible outcomes of the upcoming Academy Awards. This year’s nominations for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, including ‘Past Lives’ and ‘Poor Things’, have already sparked conversations and predictions about potential Oscar winners.

As the entertainment industry awaits the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards, the spotlight is firmly on the nominated producers and their creations. Their stories, from conception to production, encapsulate the spirit of cinematic storytelling, and the PGA Awards stand as a testament to their dedication and prowess. As we inch closer to February 25, all eyes will be on Hollywood, keenly observing the ripple effects this event may have on the highly anticipated Academy Awards.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
50 seconds ago
Justin Timberlake Announces Surprise Free Concert in Hometown Memphis
Pop powerhouse Justin Timberlake has delighted fans with the announcement of a one-night-only free concert at the Orpheum Theater in his hometown, Memphis. Scheduled for 8 p.m. on January 19, this concert is not just a homecoming but also a promotional event for Timberlake’s upcoming album, ‘Man of the Woods’. A Surprise for the Fans
Justin Timberlake Announces Surprise Free Concert in Hometown Memphis
Bethesda Announces Largest Update for Starfield Amid Mixed Reactions
17 mins ago
Bethesda Announces Largest Update for Starfield Amid Mixed Reactions
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
17 mins ago
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports
Government Cancels 'Memorial Light' COVID-19 Design Following Controversy
2 mins ago
Government Cancels 'Memorial Light' COVID-19 Design Following Controversy
From Kraft Cheese to Sonic Jungle: The Unlikely Origins of Crash Bandicoot's Iconic Music
5 mins ago
From Kraft Cheese to Sonic Jungle: The Unlikely Origins of Crash Bandicoot's Iconic Music
Rex & The Rhythm: A Journey of Resilience in 'Highs & Grows'
15 mins ago
Rex & The Rhythm: A Journey of Resilience in 'Highs & Grows'
Latest Headlines
World News
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
2 mins
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
3 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
3 mins
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
5 mins
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
5 mins
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
5 mins
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
5 mins
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
7 mins
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
7 mins
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app