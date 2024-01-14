PGA Announces Historic International Nominees for 35th Film Awards

In a landmark move, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced the nominees for its 35th Film Awards slated for February 25. For the first time in its history, the PGA has nominated two international films in the same year: “The Anatomy of a Fall” by French director Justine Triet and “The Zone of Interest” by British director Jonathan Glazer.

Notable Contenders

These international films will be vying for the best film award against prestigious American blockbusters such as “Barbie” by Greta Gerwig, “Oppenheimer” by Christopher Nolan, “Poor Things” by Yorgos Lanthimos, “Maestro” by Bradley Cooper, and “Killers of the Flower Moon” by Martin Scorsese. Other competitors include debut films “American Fiction” by Cord Jefferson, “Past Lives” by Celine Song, and “The Holdovers” by Alexander Payne. Surprisingly, expected favorites such as “The Color Purple”, “Air”, and “May December” have not been nominated.

Animation and Documentary Categories

In the animation category, the nominees include “The Boy and the Heron”, “Elementary”, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”. The best documentary nominees, previously announced, include “20 Days in Mariupol”, “Beyond Utopia”, and “American Symphony”.

Television Nominations

In the television sector, Netflix outshines with eight nominations, including “The Crown” and “The Diplomat” for best drama series, and “All the Light We Cannot See” and “Beef” for best limited series. Other contenders for best drama series are “The Last of Us” and “Succession” from HBO Max, and “The Morning Show” from Apple TV+. In the best comedy series category, “The Bear” from FX faces off against “Barry”, “Jury Duty”, “Only Murders in the Building”, and “Ted Lasso”.

As the stage is set for the 35th annual Producers Guild Awards, the unprecedented inclusion of international films marks a significant evolution in the guild’s approach to recognizing cinematic excellence across borders. This year’s diverse nominations not only underscore the global reach of storytelling but also testify to the universal resonance of cinema.