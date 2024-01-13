en English
Arts & Entertainment

PGA Announces Best Feature Award Nominees, Forecasts Oscar Contenders

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
PGA Announces Best Feature Award Nominees, Forecasts Oscar Contenders

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) recently unveiled its coveted list of ten films nominated for the renowned best feature award, signaling the start of the awards season in earnest. Among the shortlisted films are ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie,’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ all of which have garnered significant attention from the directors and actors guilds, making them strong contenders for the upcoming Oscars.

PGA Nominations and Oscar Predictions

Historically, the PGA nominations have proven to be a reliable barometer for predicting Oscar nominations. In the last five years, only six films overlooked by the PGA have managed to bag an Oscar nomination for best picture. This correlation underscores the guild’s influence and its knack for recognizing cinematic excellence that resonates with both industry experts and the audience.

International Films Take Center Stage

Marking a departure from its traditional preference for studio fare, the PGA has this year included two international films in its list. ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and ‘The Zone of Interest’ have both earned their spots, indicating a noticeable shift towards a more inclusive and diversified nomination portfolio. This move, however, could spell trouble for best picture hopefuls such as ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘Air,’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ and ‘May December,’ as they now face stiffer competition.

PGA and Oscar Voting Patterns

The PGA, known for its track record of predicting Oscar outcomes, often showcases a subtle difference in sensibility compared to Oscar voters. While the PGA tends to lean towards populist choices, Oscar voters often favor international and independent films. The inclusion of the two international films in the PGA list this year might be indicative of this nuanced discrepancy between the two bodies.

The winners of the PGA awards will be unveiled in a highly-anticipated ceremony on February 25. Apart from the best feature award, the guild also disclosed nominations in several other categories such as animated feature, documentary, episodic drama, and comedy, highlighting the diverse range of talent and productions recognized by the guild.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

