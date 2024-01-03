en English
Arts & Entertainment

Petoskey Regional Audubon Society Hosts ‘Pheasants of Detroit’: An Unusual Tale of Urban Ecology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Petoskey Regional Audubon Society Hosts ‘Pheasants of Detroit’: An Unusual Tale of Urban Ecology

The Petoskey Regional Audubon Society is gearing up to host a unique virtual program, ‘Pheasants of Detroit,’ on January 9. The event is expected to draw bird enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, offering them a deep dive into the world of ring-necked pheasants and their intriguing presence in the city of Detroit.

Diane Cheklich: An Insightful Presentation

At the heart of the program is a presentation by Diane Cheklich, a Detroit film producer and the president of the Detroit Bird Alliance. Cheklich, known for her passion for avian life and her commitment to conservation, will lead the discussion on these magnificent birds and their unlikely habitat. The unique narrative of the pheasants’ survival and thriving in an urban landscape promises to be a captivating exploration.

‘Pheasants of Detroit’: A Documentary Short

Adding to the allure of the evening is the screening of Cheklich’s award-winning documentary short, aptly titled ‘Pheasants of Detroit.’ The film, lauded for its sensitive portrayal, underscores the positive impact of these birds on the city’s inhabitants. It paints an inspiring picture of how nature can thrive amidst urbanity, and how it can bring joy and inspiration to people.

Joining the Event

Slated to commence at 7 p.m. via Zoom, the program is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are required to send an email by 5 p.m. on January 8 to receive the registration link. This event is a unique opportunity to learn about a lesser-known aspect of Detroit’s urban ecology, and to appreciate the resilience and beauty of the ring-necked pheasants.

Arts & Entertainment United States Wildlife
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

