Petoskey Regional Audubon Society Hosts ‘Pheasants of Detroit’: An Unusual Tale of Urban Ecology

The Petoskey Regional Audubon Society is gearing up to host a unique virtual program, ‘Pheasants of Detroit,’ on January 9. The event is expected to draw bird enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, offering them a deep dive into the world of ring-necked pheasants and their intriguing presence in the city of Detroit.

Diane Cheklich: An Insightful Presentation

At the heart of the program is a presentation by Diane Cheklich, a Detroit film producer and the president of the Detroit Bird Alliance. Cheklich, known for her passion for avian life and her commitment to conservation, will lead the discussion on these magnificent birds and their unlikely habitat. The unique narrative of the pheasants’ survival and thriving in an urban landscape promises to be a captivating exploration.

‘Pheasants of Detroit’: A Documentary Short

Adding to the allure of the evening is the screening of Cheklich’s award-winning documentary short, aptly titled ‘Pheasants of Detroit.’ The film, lauded for its sensitive portrayal, underscores the positive impact of these birds on the city’s inhabitants. It paints an inspiring picture of how nature can thrive amidst urbanity, and how it can bring joy and inspiration to people.

Joining the Event

Slated to commence at 7 p.m. via Zoom, the program is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are required to send an email by 5 p.m. on January 8 to receive the registration link. This event is a unique opportunity to learn about a lesser-known aspect of Detroit’s urban ecology, and to appreciate the resilience and beauty of the ring-necked pheasants.