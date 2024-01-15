Peter Sanders' 'Searching for Light': A Journey from Rock and Roll to the Islamic World

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, affectionately known as Ithra, in Saudi Arabia recently opened its doors to a major retrospective: 'Searching for Light.' The exhibition, presenting the photographic journey of the renowned artist Peter Sanders, marks a significant event for art enthusiasts, photographers, and cultural scholars alike.

Advertisment

From Rock and Roll to the Islamic World

Peter Sanders, once a chronicler of the iconic rock and roll era, underwent a considerable transition in his photographic focus. His early career involved shooting portraits of music icons in the 1960s. However, the exhibition 'Searching for Light' showcases his shift towards capturing images of Islam and his personal enlightenment. This transition is not just a change in subjects but is reflective of Sanders' own journey of discovery and understanding.

Vivid Portrayal of Spirituality and Meaning

Advertisment

Sanders' work is particularly known for its focus on spirituality and the quest for meaning. His photographs, about 100 of which are displayed in the exhibition, offer a deeply empathetic vision of the traditional world of Islam. They vividly convey the transcendent beauty found in different cultures and landscapes, providing viewers with a rich, nuanced perspective of the Islamic world.

Engaging With Stories Behind Each Piece

Each photograph in the 'Searching for Light' exhibition carries a story, shaped by people and places under the influence of Islam. Visitors have the opportunity to engage with these narratives, adding depth to their understanding of Sanders' work and its underlying themes. The exhibition, which runs until June 16, aims not just to display Sanders' work but to inspire and enlighten audiences, revealing the profound connections between art, spirituality, and culture.