Peter Reckell Honors Late Co-Star Bill Hayes with Heartfelt Tribute

Renowned actor Peter Reckell, beloved for his role as Bo Brady on the long-running soap opera 'Days of Our Lives', has recently paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star and on-screen father-in-law, Bill Hayes. Reckell expressed his deep condolences and admiration for Hayes, who passed away at the ripe age of 98, leaving a void in the world of television and in the hearts of countless fans and co-stars.

A Tribute of Warmth and Admiration

In an emotional video posted on his website, Reckell fondly reminisces about his relationship with Hayes, both on and off the set. He recalls the openness and warmth that Hayes exuded, making him a cherished member of the 'Days of Our Lives' family. The video serves as a testament to the strong bonds and camaraderie that are fostered in the entertainment industry, transcending the realm of professional associations to form deep personal connections.

Cherished Moments and Shared Traditions

Reckell's tribute also sheds light on the intimate moments shared between the two actors. He speaks of how Hayes would regale him with captivating stories from his life, especially about his family traditions. These narratives resonated with Reckell's own upbringing in Michigan, forging an even stronger bond between them. The tribute stands as an evocative celebration of Hayes' life, emphasizing the indelible impact he had on his co-stars and the broader soap opera community.

A Loss Felt Deeply

Hayes, recognized for his remarkable 53-year portrayal of Doug Williams on 'Days of Our Lives', was not only a co-star but a mentor and a friend to Reckell. Reckell acknowledges the profound loss felt by Hayes' extensive family, including his wife of 51 years, Susan Seaforth Hayes. He ends the video on a poignant note, reflecting on the privilege of being a part of Hayes' extraordinary life and history, and expressing that Hayes' absence will be deeply missed.