Peter Macon on Starring in ‘Shelter in Solitude,’ a Film Capturing a Period of Global Catharsis

In a recent interview, actor Peter Macon delved into his role in the film “Shelter in Solitude“. The story, penned by Siobhan Fallon Hogan, presents a unique narrative of a death row inmate, Jackson, played by Macon, who forms an unlikely connection with Val, a former country singer turned prison guard, portrayed by Hogan. Macon describes the film as a reflection of the collective experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, spotlighting themes of human introspection, serendipitous joy, and a critique of the industrial prison complex.

A Period Piece for the Pandemic Era

“Shelter in Solitude” emerges as a period piece resonating with the global catharsis experienced during the pandemic. It allows audiences to explore universal themes of human examination and the discovery of unexpected joy amidst trials. The film also offers a critique of the industrial prison complex, a system examined under a different lens during the slowdown of global activities.

Independent Filmmaking: A Multifaceted Process

Macon also shed light on the process of independent filmmaking, lauding Hogan’s multiple roles as an actor, producer, and screenwriter. Despite the inherent challenges of creating a film, the atmosphere on set remained positive and productive. Macon’s insights provide a glimpse into the journey that transforms an idea into a film that can captivate audiences.

Technology and Success in the Entertainment Industry

When it comes to his career trajectory, Macon expressed satisfaction, emphasizing that he does not focus on social media influence. Instead, he perceives technology as a tool that has enriched aspects of theater and set design. For Macon, success is defined not by recognition or fame, but by the freedom to engage in work that he loves and maintaining a continuous flow of such opportunities.