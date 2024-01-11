en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Peter Macon on Starring in ‘Shelter in Solitude,’ a Film Capturing a Period of Global Catharsis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:15 pm EST
Peter Macon on Starring in ‘Shelter in Solitude,’ a Film Capturing a Period of Global Catharsis

In a recent interview, actor Peter Macon delved into his role in the film “Shelter in Solitude“. The story, penned by Siobhan Fallon Hogan, presents a unique narrative of a death row inmate, Jackson, played by Macon, who forms an unlikely connection with Val, a former country singer turned prison guard, portrayed by Hogan. Macon describes the film as a reflection of the collective experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, spotlighting themes of human introspection, serendipitous joy, and a critique of the industrial prison complex.

A Period Piece for the Pandemic Era

Shelter in Solitude” emerges as a period piece resonating with the global catharsis experienced during the pandemic. It allows audiences to explore universal themes of human examination and the discovery of unexpected joy amidst trials. The film also offers a critique of the industrial prison complex, a system examined under a different lens during the slowdown of global activities.

Independent Filmmaking: A Multifaceted Process

Macon also shed light on the process of independent filmmaking, lauding Hogan’s multiple roles as an actor, producer, and screenwriter. Despite the inherent challenges of creating a film, the atmosphere on set remained positive and productive. Macon’s insights provide a glimpse into the journey that transforms an idea into a film that can captivate audiences.

Technology and Success in the Entertainment Industry

When it comes to his career trajectory, Macon expressed satisfaction, emphasizing that he does not focus on social media influence. Instead, he perceives technology as a tool that has enriched aspects of theater and set design. For Macon, success is defined not by recognition or fame, but by the freedom to engage in work that he loves and maintaining a continuous flow of such opportunities.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Benjamin Ayres and Nikki DeLoach Reunite for Hallmark's 'True Justice: Family Ties'
Acclaimed actor Benjamin Ayres didn’t hesitate to join the cast of Hallmark’s ‘True Justice: Family Ties,’ even before diving into the script. His decision, driven by sheer respect and admiration for co-writer and co-star Nikki DeLoach, showcases the power of professional camaraderie in the world of entertainment. This project reunites Ayres and DeLoach, who have
Benjamin Ayres and Nikki DeLoach Reunite for Hallmark's 'True Justice: Family Ties'
Reading Jail: From Prison to Educational Center
9 mins ago
Reading Jail: From Prison to Educational Center
Eleanor Tomlinson Graces the English National Ballet's Press Night for 'Giselle'
10 mins ago
Eleanor Tomlinson Graces the English National Ballet's Press Night for 'Giselle'
RoadCo Entertainment Onboards Greg Seamon; Announces Exciting 2024 Live Events Lineup
3 mins ago
RoadCo Entertainment Onboards Greg Seamon; Announces Exciting 2024 Live Events Lineup
Doggface's Viral Fame: A Tale of Music Rights and Monetization Challenges
4 mins ago
Doggface's Viral Fame: A Tale of Music Rights and Monetization Challenges
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience
7 mins ago
Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Debuts Realistic Barcelona Ride-Hailing Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
2 mins
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Leaves New England Patriots After 24 Years
2 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick Leaves New England Patriots After 24 Years
Mississippi Senate Reshuffle: New Leadership Could Influence Ballot Initiative Process
3 mins
Mississippi Senate Reshuffle: New Leadership Could Influence Ballot Initiative Process
Dallas Activist Davante Peters Sparks Political Storm with Recall Petition
3 mins
Dallas Activist Davante Peters Sparks Political Storm with Recall Petition
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific
4 mins
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Calls for Safety Measures Against Court Storming
5 mins
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Calls for Safety Measures Against Court Storming
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
5 mins
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
6 mins
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
7 mins
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app