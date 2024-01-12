en English
Arts & Entertainment

Peter Lawson: Continuing the Artistic Legacy of Henry Lawson

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST
Peter Lawson: Continuing the Artistic Legacy of Henry Lawson

Paintbrush in hand, a soft gaze fixed on the sprawling Australian outback, 77-year-old Peter Lawson continues the artistic journey he embarked upon six decades ago. A professional painter, Peter’s work is deeply rooted in the narratives woven by his great-uncle, the distinguished Australian bush poet, Henry Lawson. His verse, filled with tales of colonial-era Australia, has left an indelible impact on Peter’s life and artistic pursuits.

Carving a Niche in Art

From the quaint town of Townsville in north Queensland, Peter’s journey took him across the globe. His art has seen him traverse the picturesque landscapes of Europe, the vast expanses of America, and the rugged terrains of the Australian outback. Yet, he finds himself consistently drawn back to the scenery of his childhood, the land that ignited his ancestor’s literary genius.

A Life Dedicated to Art

By his 27th birthday, Peter had already published an illustrated picture book of Henry Lawson’s poems, a testament to his dedication in preserving the legacy of his great-uncle. His career also saw him bring back to life a 17th-century artwork by the Dutch master, Rembrandt. This experience served not just as a testament to his wide-ranging skills but also as a conduit connecting him with the artists of bygone eras.

Passing the Torch

Having made Magnetic Island his home for the past 50 years, Peter Lawson continues to enrich the art world with his vivid landscape portrayals. He runs a small gallery, a beacon for both local and international art enthusiasts. His commitment extends beyond creating original works; he mentors young artists, emphasizing the importance of practicing art in public and engaging with the environment—the cornerstone principles of his artistic philosophy. Peter’s artistry, steeped in the tradition of his great-uncle’s storytelling, is sought after by locals, visitors, and international clients. Despite his age, he shows no signs of retiring, fuelled by an unwavering passion for his craft.

Arts & Entertainment Australia History
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

