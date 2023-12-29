Peter Hoskin Reviews: ‘A Highland Song’ and ‘Under The Waves’

Video game aficionado Peter Hoskin presents a riveting review of two captivating games for The Daily Mail. Each one offers a unique gaming experience, demonstrating the diversity and depth in the world of interactive entertainment.

‘A Highland Song’: A Joyous Journey Through Scotland

One of the standout games of the year, ‘A Highland Song,’ is available on PC and Switch. This game, developed by the British studio Inkle, acclaimed for its quality games, takes players on an odyssey through the Scottish Highlands. Players step into the shoes of Moira, a young Scottish girl, who embarks on an adventurous trek to her uncle’s lighthouse.

The game’s depiction of the Scottish landscape is nothing short of infectious. Experiences such as running alongside a deer to the rhythm of a jig serve to immerse the player in the rich culture and breathtaking beauty of Scotland. The unique combination of narrative, language, and active gameplay makes ‘A Highland Song’ a truly distinctive gaming experience.

‘Under The Waves’: A Dive Into Solitude

Swimming into darker waters, ‘Under The Waves’ takes players on a journey of solitude and grief. Available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the game centers around Stan, a man who seeks solace at the bottom of the North Sea, maintaining oil infrastructure to escape a surface-level tragedy.

The gameplay, reminiscent of an interactive storybook, focuses on Stan’s story against the backdrop of the ocean floor’s beauty and isolation. Despite its somber themes, the game garners praise for its compelling storytelling and extraordinary setting. It offers a reflective yet engaging experience, with an estimated playtime of eight to nine hours.

Where Winds Meet: A Glimpse into the Future

Looking ahead, the upcoming game ‘Where Winds Meet’ promises unique features like mystical abilities, online role-playing options, and an expansive open-world design. It serves as a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of the video game industry, offering new experiences and innovative gameplay mechanics that continue to push the boundaries of interactive storytelling.