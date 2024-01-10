en English
Arts & Entertainment

Peter Capaldi on Politics: ‘Beyond a Joke’ and No Return to ‘The Thick of It’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Peter Capaldi on Politics: ‘Beyond a Joke’ and No Return to ‘The Thick of It’

Peter Capaldi, acclaimed for his portrayal of Malcolm Tucker in ‘The Thick of It’, has made a categorical statement about the current state of politics and his reluctance to reprise his iconic role. In a recent interaction with Times Radio, Capaldi voiced his belief that politics have now transcended the realm of jest, a stark departure from the era when the celebrated political satire aired.

Capaldi’s Take on Politics

Malcolm Tucker, Capaldi’s character, was renowned for his biting, humorous commentary on political affairs. His deft use of witty insults to expose the incompetence of characters within the show’s political milieu was a highlight of the series. However, Capaldi’s current view is that the existing political landscape is devoid of humor, making it ill-suited for the kind of satirical representation that ‘The Thick of It’ excelled in.

Reflecting Broader Disillusionment

The actor’s sentiment echoes a wider disillusionment with the present political environment, which he perceives as more serious and less amenable to the brand of comedy that his character embodied. The notion of politics being ‘beyond a joke’ indicates a substantial shift, not only in Capaldi’s viewpoint but also in the perception of many who find the current political climate less conducive to laughter.

Reluctance to Reprise Role

Capaldi’s reluctance to don the mantle of Malcolm Tucker again points to his discomfort with the current political scene. It’s a clear signal of his unwillingness to engage in a comedic portrayal in a context that he finds increasingly grave. This decision underscores the pervasive sense of seriousness that now permeates politics, making the prospect of satirical representation seem out of place.

Arts & Entertainment Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

