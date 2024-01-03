Pete Davidson’s New Netflix Special ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’ Set to Premiere

Comedian Pete Davidson is all set to regale his fans with a brand new Netflix comedy special, ‘Turbo Fonzarelli,’ scheduled for a global premiere on January 9th, 2024. This comes as his second hour-long special with Netflix, the first being ‘Pete Davidson: Alive in New York’ released in 2020. The exclusive preview suggests that Davidson will delve into themes of adulthood, like turning 30, as well as love, life, and solitude in the wilderness.

From New York to ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’

The hour-long special titled ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’ is directed by Jason Orley and produced by Above Average, featuring an introduction with a voiceover before Davidson steps out to face his live audience. The special promises an intriguing mix of comedy and music with familiar names such as Neko White, Dave Sirus, Jordan Rock, Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Giulio Gallarotti, Big Wet, and Machine Gun Kelly making significant contributions.

A Journey Beyond Netflix

In addition to his Netflix special, Davidson has been touring with his standup set, performing in New Jersey, Ohio, Washington, D.C., and has shows planned in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. He plans to continue his tour in Minnesota, despite some shows being canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Man Behind the Laughter

Davidson, renowned for his stint as a cast member on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ has also been part of various film and television projects like ‘The King of Staten Island’ and ‘The Suicide Squad.’ His personal life, particularly his dating history, has been under the media spotlight, with Davidson expressing bewilderment at the attention his relationships receive. ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’ is anticipated to add another feather in Davidson’s cap as he continues to carve his niche in the post-SNL phase of his career.