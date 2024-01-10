en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pete Davidson’s Controversial Revelation in New Netflix Special ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Pete Davidson’s Controversial Revelation in New Netflix Special ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’

The comedy world turns its gaze towards Pete Davidson once again as he drops a new Netflix special titled ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’ this January 2024. Known for his candid humor and brash persona, Davidson does not shy away from controversial topics, a trait evidenced in an eyebrow-raising bit where he recounts attending the funeral of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, while high on ketamine.

‘Turbo Fonzarelli’: A Dive into Davidson’s Raw Humor

As the follow-up to his 2020 debut ‘Pete Davidson: Alive in New York’, ‘Turbo Fonzarelli’ encapsulates Davidson’s journey of maturing into his 30s, wrestling with past addictions and unfiltered self-reflection. His comedic style, characteristically raw and unapologetic, takes center stage once again.

Davidson’s Ketamine Confession

In this special, Davidson delves into his past addiction to ketamine, a powerful dissociative anesthetic known for its hallucinogenic effects. He details his experience of attending Aretha Franklin’s funeral while under its influence, a revelation that has sparked both shock and controversy. The incident occurred while Davidson was engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, who accompanied him to the service.

Aretha Franklin: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin, born in Memphis and raised in Detroit, was an acclaimed artist whose influence permeated the music industry. With 18 Grammy Awards, 20 No. 1 R & B hits, and over 75 million albums sold globally, she was a force to be reckoned with. Franklin, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 on August 16, 2018, was laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit. Davidson’s humorous recounting of his drug-induced encounter with Franklin’s family at her funeral is likely to stir conversation and debate among viewers and Aretha’s fans alike.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

