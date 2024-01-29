PETA Announces Cast and Run Date for 'One More Chance' Musical

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) is set to bring an iconic Filipino film, "One More Chance", to the stage as a musical adaptation. It has recently unveiled the cast and announced the run dates for this highly anticipated production. The musical is slated to run from April 12 to June 16 at the PETA Theater Center.
Star-Studded Cast
Taking on the mantle of the beloved characters Popoy and Basha are Sam Concepcion and CJ Navato, and Anna Luna and Nicole Omillo respectively. These characters were originally brought to life by John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo in the 2007 film.
Apart from them, the production also stars Kiara Takahashi and Sheena Belarmino as Tricia, Jef Flores and Jay Gonzaga as Mark. Other cast members include Ada Tayao, Rica Laguardia, Poppert Bernadas, Paji Arceo, Via Antonio, Dippy Arceo, Johnnie Moran, and Jon Abella.
Music by Ben&Ben
The musical adaptation promises not just stellar performances but also unforgettable music. The songs for the musical will be provided by the popular Filipino band Ben&Ben, ensuring an immersive and soulful experience for the audiences.
Continuing the Tradition
With this production, PETA continues its tradition of creating jukebox musicals. They have previously produced hits such as "Rak of Aegis" and the rap musical "Three Stars and a Sun," which featured the music of the late Francis Magalona. "One More Chance" follows the love story of Popoy and Basha who navigate through challenges and misunderstandings five years into their relationship, leading to their breakup.