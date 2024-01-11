Perilloor Premier League: A Voyage Through Kerala’s Cultural Imagery

The Malayalam series ‘Perilloor Premier League’, streaming on Disney+Hotstar, is a whimsical journey down memory lane, drenched in nostalgia and garnished with the idiosyncrasies of Kerala’s cultural imagery. The show, brought to life by the pen of Deepu Pradeep, best known for his contribution to the 2015 film ‘Kunjiramayanam’, paints a charming portrait of life in the village of Perilloor. The narrative doesn’t revolve around a singular protagonist but instead, offers an ensemble of wonderfully eccentric characters that lend the series its unique flavor.

Character-driven Comedy

The series is lauded for its comedic elements, which stem from the peculiarities and unique mannerisms of its characters. The narrative includes characters like an illiterate politician vying for office to quirky villagers with amusing monikers such as psycho Balan and Keman Soman. The humor isn’t forced or contrived; instead, it flows organically from the characters’ interactions and circumstances, making it all the more enjoyable.

Centerstage: Malavika Purushothaman

While the narrative doesn’t have a singular protagonist, Malavika Purushothaman, played by Nikhila Vimal, is a significant pivot to the story. Her journey from a woman in love, seeking to unite with her boyfriend, Sreekuttan, to an unexpected Panchayat President, is told with a lightness that steers clear of melancholy. Her narrative arc, along with the issues she faces due to the mischievous people of Perilloor Panchayath, adds an engaging dimension to the series.

A Detailed Cultural Tapestry

The strength of ‘Perilloor Premier League’ lies in its meticulous world-building. The series incorporates distinctive regional dialects from Kerala, adding an authentic touch to the narrative. Moreover, the series progresses without resorting to cliffhangers, relying instead on humor to move the story forward.

However, not all aspects of the series have been met with applause. The show has faced criticism for perpetuating colorism, particularly through the mockery of a dark-skinned character.

Yet, despite this flaw, ‘Perilloor Premier League’ manages to charm viewers with its celebration of innocence and the chaotic allure of village life. Released on OTT on 5th January 2024, the series currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.7 and has been rated 3.5/5 overall.