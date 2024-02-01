Performing Arts in Spotlight: A February Full of Excitement at Wallis Annenberg Center

As the new month dawns, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is all set to enchant its patrons with an array of enthralling performances. February promises to be an exciting month for art admirers as the center plans to showcase a series of performances spanning music, dance, and theater.

Orchestral Delights

Kicking off the month on February 3rd, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's concertmaster, Margaret Batjer, will lead an all-Bach concert. The event, part of the orchestra's Baroque Series, features bass Dashon Burton and will revolve around Bach's acclaimed 'Ich Habe Genug' cantata. The performance promises to be a haven for classical music enthusiasts.

Corinne Bailey Rae's Black Rainbows Tour

Following on February 6th, Grammy-winning artist Corinne Bailey Rae will bring her Black Rainbows Tour to The Wallis. Fans can anticipate new material from her upcoming album 'Black Rainbows,' which includes the single 'Peach Velvet Sky' and is set to release on September 15th. This will be a one-night-only performance, adding a unique edge to the anticipation.

Dance and More

The contemporary dance company A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham is scheduled to perform on February 9th and 10th, including a world premiere of Andrea Miller's latest work commissioned by Abraham. Dance enthusiasts can look forward to a mesmerizing display of modern choreography.

Adding a dash of musical diversity, Alphabet Rockers, an intergenerational hip hop group, will take the stage on February 11th, promising a dynamic and vibrant performance.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, located in Beverly Hills, is an accessible cultural hub offering a varied range of performances. Additional information and ticket services are available through its website and by phone.