Peregrine Heathcote's 'Seize the Day' Collection to Debut at Bonner David Galleries

Internationally acclaimed figurative painter, Peregrine Heathcote, is set to enchant the art world with his latest collection, titled 'Seize the Day'. The exhibition, which commences on February 15, 2024, will be hosted by the reputable Bonner David Galleries in New York, and will run through March 24. The opening night will feature an artist reception, providing an intimate encounter with the creative mind behind the captivating collection.

A Glimpse into the Past with a Modern Twist

Heathcote's works are renowned for their unique blend of nostalgia and modernity, transporting viewers to the glamourous era of silver screen, punctuated with elements of contemporary beauty. This unique style, often referred to as romantic realism, is a testament to Heathcote's early years living abroad and his love for international travel.

'Seize the Day': An Ode to Courage and Change

The 'Seize the Day' collection continues to mirror the artist's signature style, with an added layer of introspection. Each painting, framed in custom handmade Scottish frames, encapsulates a significant life-altering moment. The theme of the collection resonates with the courage required to seize opportunities and make substantial changes, nudging viewers out of their comfort zone, towards growth.

Bonner David Galleries: A Home for Contemporary and Traditional Art

The Bonner David Galleries, which expanded its reach to Manhattan in 2020, following its establishment in Scottsdale in 2002, will host the exhibition. Under the stewardship of Gallery Director Rebecca Rosenfield, the gallery is known for its carefully curated collection of contemporary and traditional artists. As a reminder, all rights to Peregrine Heathcote's artwork are retained by the artist. Reproduction or redistribution of any artwork requires written consent from either Bonner David Galleries or Peregrine Heathcote himself.