'Percy Jackson' Star Walker Scobell on Fame, Fans, and the Future of the Series

The young actor, Walker Scobell, who has stepped into the shoes of the lead character Percy Jackson in the television adaptation of Rick Riordan's popular book series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians,' has been making waves on social media platform TikTok. With fan edits of his performance in the series garnering over 1.7 million views, Scobell has become a sensation overnight. He recently appeared on The Zach Sang Show, discussing the surreal experience of seeing himself in fan creations.

Embracing the Fans and the Fame

Despite admitting to finding it strange to save these edits, Scobell expressed appreciation for the franchise and its fans. He considers the fan edits as a tribute to his work and the series that has catapulted him to fame. The actor has successfully managed to separate his personal identity from his on-screen persona but recognizes the transformative impact of fame on his life.

The Conclusion of Season One and What Lies Ahead

The first season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' culminated with eight gripping episodes, now available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. While there has been no official announcement about the renewal of the series for a second season, preparations are being made behind the scenes, with the assembly of a writer's room.

Anticipating the Future of the Franchise

Leah Jeffries, who is part of the main trio of characters in the series, has expressed her excitement about the future of the franchise. She has even started reading ahead through the books, echoing the anticipation of fans. As the world of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' continues to expand, fans and the actors alike are eagerly awaiting news on the continuation of the series.