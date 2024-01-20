Penguin Random House Revives Spelljammer Series with 'Memory's Wake'

Penguin Random House, a renowned publishing house, has announced its plans to publish a new Dungeons & Dragons novel, 'Spelljammer: Memory's Wake,' due for release in July 2024. The novel, penned by acclaimed fantasy author Django Wexler, marks the return of the Spelljammer series after a hiatus of over three decades.

Advertisment

Return of a Classic

The upcoming novel will be the first Spelljammer release in more than thirty years, signaling a much-anticipated revival of the storied franchise. The plot will follow the character Axla embarking on a pirate adventure aboard a Spelljammer ship, promising a tale steeped in mystery and intrigue. As a reboot of the space-faring setting, 'Spelljammer: Memory's Wake' is expected to breathe new life into the series, while also paying homage to its rich legacy.

Django Wexler: A Name Synonymous with Fantasy

Advertisment

Django Wexler, known for his contributions to the fantasy genre, including The Shadow Campaigns series and Magic: The Gathering novels, is the author behind 'Spelljammer: Memory's Wake.' His experience and notable background in fantasy literature have raised expectations for the upcoming novel, with readers eagerly awaiting his take on the beloved Dungeons & Dragons universe.

A Resurgence in Dungeons & Dragons Literature

The announcement of 'Spelljammer: Memory's Wake' comes as part of a resurgence of official Dungeons & Dragons literature. Recent years had seen a significant decline in the publication of D&D novels, with only occasional releases such as the Drizzt novels. However, Penguin Random House's recent involvement in publishing D&D tie-in novels, including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and other tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) related works suggest a renewed interest and perceived market demand for such literature. While no promotional materials or press releases have accompanied the announcement, pre-orders for 'Spelljammer: Memory's Wake' are already available on Amazon, indicating anticipation for the novel's release.