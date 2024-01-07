en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Penelope Cruz Eyes Superhero Roles and Musical Endeavors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Penelope Cruz Eyes Superhero Roles and Musical Endeavors

Renowned actress Penelope Cruz recently expressed her eagerness to explore new horizons in her acting career, hinting at a possible venture into the realm of superhero movies. This revelation stems from her children’s desire to see her in a role they can fully appreciate, given the often mature themes of her past projects.

Superhero Dreams and Musical Passions

During an interview with Variety, Cruz shared her interest in starring in a superhero film, suggesting a potential shift from her typical dramatic roles. The Spanish actress, who has previously been noted for her performances in poignant dramas, seems to be seeking a divergence from her established filmography. Cruz’s interest is not entirely personal but is also influenced by her two children, Leo and Luna, whom she shares with her husband, actor Javier Bardem. Given their young age, many of Cruz’s films have not yet been suitable for them to watch.

Simultaneously, Cruz expressed her enthusiasm about the prospect of making a musical film. This revelation hints at an upcoming project that would require her to return to an intensive dance regimen, reminiscent of her previous experience working on the musical ‘Nine’ with Rob Marshall. In the process, she would have to engage in five hours of dance practice daily, a prospect she seems to embrace with positivity and excitement.

Working with Husband Javier Bardem

Cruz and Bardem have collaborated on various projects over the years, including the drama ‘Everybody Knows.’ However, the actress emphasized that they do not plan to work together frequently. Their collaborations will only occur when the project is highly suitable for both of them, ensuring that their professional and personal lives remain distinct and balanced. Cruz and Bardem, who have been married since 2010, continue to maintain their respective successful acting careers while nurturing their family.

0
Arts & Entertainment Spain
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
New Faces Triumph at Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Judith Light, Nick Offerman Among Winners
In a celebration of talent, perseverance and creative ingenuity, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards rolled out its red carpet for some fresh faces in the television industry. With a range of categories encompassing every technical and performance aspect of television production, the awards brought to the forefront a blend of established and emerging stars, marking
New Faces Triumph at Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Judith Light, Nick Offerman Among Winners
Disney's 'Wish' Reigns Supreme at South Korean Box Office
4 mins ago
Disney's 'Wish' Reigns Supreme at South Korean Box Office
The Smiths Ltd: Recreating the Magic of The Smiths in Carlisle
6 mins ago
The Smiths Ltd: Recreating the Magic of The Smiths in Carlisle
Liverpool's Cultural Flourish: A Year of Eurovision, Film, and Music
2 mins ago
Liverpool's Cultural Flourish: A Year of Eurovision, Film, and Music
Keiko Necesario: A Year of Triumph and New Beginnings
4 mins ago
Keiko Necesario: A Year of Triumph and New Beginnings
'Armageddon' Spotlight on Coventry: Ricky Gervais' Stand-up Show Stirs Mixed Reactions
4 mins ago
'Armageddon' Spotlight on Coventry: Ricky Gervais' Stand-up Show Stirs Mixed Reactions
Latest Headlines
World News
Blind Pup Kevin Battles Tragedy with Unyielding Courage and Community Support
58 seconds
Blind Pup Kevin Battles Tragedy with Unyielding Courage and Community Support
Recent High School Basketball Game Results: A Tale of Victories and Defeats
1 min
Recent High School Basketball Game Results: A Tale of Victories and Defeats
Thailand's Political Landscape Shifts Amid Unprecedented Election Results
1 min
Thailand's Political Landscape Shifts Amid Unprecedented Election Results
Blinken's Middle East Diplomatic Mission, Says Turkey to Play a 'Positive' Role in Rebuilding Postwar Gaza
2 mins
Blinken's Middle East Diplomatic Mission, Says Turkey to Play a 'Positive' Role in Rebuilding Postwar Gaza
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Recalls Over 8,000 Tacrolimus Capsules in US Due to Packaging Error
2 mins
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Recalls Over 8,000 Tacrolimus Capsules in US Due to Packaging Error
PSL Transfer Window: Five Players Eyeing Loan Moves Amid Limited Playtime
2 mins
PSL Transfer Window: Five Players Eyeing Loan Moves Amid Limited Playtime
The Ups and Downs: Recent Scores in High School Girls' Basketball Games
2 mins
The Ups and Downs: Recent Scores in High School Girls' Basketball Games
Hull City Eyeing Croatian Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur in Strategic Move
3 mins
Hull City Eyeing Croatian Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur in Strategic Move
Maddie Neale-Shankster: A Beautician's Fight to Walk Again
4 mins
Maddie Neale-Shankster: A Beautician's Fight to Walk Again
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
56 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
1 hour
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app