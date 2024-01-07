Penelope Cruz Eyes Superhero Roles and Musical Endeavors

Renowned actress Penelope Cruz recently expressed her eagerness to explore new horizons in her acting career, hinting at a possible venture into the realm of superhero movies. This revelation stems from her children’s desire to see her in a role they can fully appreciate, given the often mature themes of her past projects.

Superhero Dreams and Musical Passions

During an interview with Variety, Cruz shared her interest in starring in a superhero film, suggesting a potential shift from her typical dramatic roles. The Spanish actress, who has previously been noted for her performances in poignant dramas, seems to be seeking a divergence from her established filmography. Cruz’s interest is not entirely personal but is also influenced by her two children, Leo and Luna, whom she shares with her husband, actor Javier Bardem. Given their young age, many of Cruz’s films have not yet been suitable for them to watch.

Simultaneously, Cruz expressed her enthusiasm about the prospect of making a musical film. This revelation hints at an upcoming project that would require her to return to an intensive dance regimen, reminiscent of her previous experience working on the musical ‘Nine’ with Rob Marshall. In the process, she would have to engage in five hours of dance practice daily, a prospect she seems to embrace with positivity and excitement.

Working with Husband Javier Bardem

Cruz and Bardem have collaborated on various projects over the years, including the drama ‘Everybody Knows.’ However, the actress emphasized that they do not plan to work together frequently. Their collaborations will only occur when the project is highly suitable for both of them, ensuring that their professional and personal lives remain distinct and balanced. Cruz and Bardem, who have been married since 2010, continue to maintain their respective successful acting careers while nurturing their family.