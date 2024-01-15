en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pedro Pascal’s Possible Cameo in ‘The Morning Show’: A Casual Conversation at Critics’ Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Pedro Pascal's Possible Cameo in 'The Morning Show': A Casual Conversation at Critics' Choice Awards

The star-studded evening at the Critics’ Choice Awards was not just about celebrating cinematic accomplishments; it also hinted at possible future collaborations. Among these was a playful discussion surrounding the potential involvement of Pedro Pascal in ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4, a prospect that excited both fans and the show’s lead actresses, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Pedro Pascal’s Potential Cameo

During a live interview, Pascal, Aniston, and Witherspoon humorously discussed the possibility of Pascal making a cameo appearance in the popular Apple TV+ series. Pascal expressed an open interest in a role and even joked about having romantic entanglements with the stars. However, this potential casting is far from confirmed, as the actor’s busy schedule could pose significant conflicts.

Conflict of Schedules

Pascal, best known for his roles in ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The Last of Us,’ is potentially tied up with the filming of the latter’s second season and a new ‘The Mandalorian’ feature film. These high-profile projects could significantly limit his availability, rendering his involvement in ‘The Morning Show’ minimal at best.

‘The Morning Show’s’ Strong Cast and Visibility

While the extent of Pascal’s potential involvement remains uncertain, ‘The Morning Show’ is known for its strong cast and the visibility it provides to actors. Jon Hamm’s successful run in the series’ third season is a testament to this, as it paved the way for other opportunities. Regardless of whether Pascal joins the cast, fans of ‘The Morning Show’ can anticipate a compelling fourth season.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

