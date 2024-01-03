Pedro Pascal’s Arm in Sling Sparks Concern among Fans amid ‘Gladiator 2’ Production

Marvel actor Pedro Pascal’s fans found themselves in a state of worry as a photograph of the actor, taken by Jaime Ray Newman, surfaced on social media showing him with his right arm in a sling. The image ignited a wave of concern among fans who took to the comments section on Instagram to inquire about Pascal’s health. The 48-year-old actor was seen in a purple jumper, black coat, and trousers, sporting a casual hairstyle with glasses hanging from his collar.

Snapshot Sparks Speculation

The snapshot, which features Pascal alongside Newman, who looked formal in a strapless black dress, sheer gloves, and a fuchsia clutch, has sparked speculation. Newman, married to director Guy Nattiv, has not yet responded to the fan queries about Pascal’s condition. However, the actor himself has remained silent about the matter, leaving fans in a state of suspense.

Gladiator 2 Production Continues Amid Concerns

Meanwhile, Pascal is currently involved in the production of ‘Gladiator 2’, the much-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic. The film, which also stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Derek Jacobi, encountered a temporary pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Yet, it resumed its filming on December 8, following an agreement in November. The sequel to the 2000 film, which explores the afterlife of Maximus, is a subject of much anticipation among fans and critics alike.

Stunt Accident Earlier in Production

The Gladiator 2 set was previously marred by a stunt accident in Morocco that caused injuries to several crew members. Though not life-threatening, the incident raised concerns about safety measures on the set. Paramount Pictures, the production company behind the sequel, confirmed that the accident occurred during a planned stunt sequence but did not disclose further information about the incident. As of now, it remains unclear if Pascal’s current condition is in any way related to the previous accident on the set.