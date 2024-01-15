en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pedro Pascal Sports Custom Arm Sling at Critics Choice Awards Following Fall

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Pedro Pascal Sports Custom Arm Sling at Critics Choice Awards Following Fall

In the glitz and glamour of the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, actor Pedro Pascal made a memorable appearance, turning adversity into style. The renowned actor, heralded for his role in ‘The Last Of Us,’ rocked a custom arm sling, a necessary accessory following a recent fall. This new element of his attire, a stylish nod to his indisposition, was seamlessly integrated with his classy beige ensemble.

From Injury to Style Statement

Pascal first debuted his unexpected sling at the Golden Globes, where it was a chic black complement to his outfit. The cause of his injury remains undisclosed. However, Pascal’s spirit remained unbroken as he walked the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards, sharing uplifting news about his improving health. His appearance served as a testament to his resilience, turning a potential setback into a fashion-forward statement.

Nominations, Playful Exchange, and Future Projects

At the awards, Pascal was in the running for Best Actor in a Drama Series. He added a touch of humor to the event when he engaged in a playful exchange with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The interaction sparked speculations about a possible role for him in ‘The Morning Show.’

The awards ceremony also saw Kieran Culkin clinching the Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Succession.’ ‘Oppenheimer’ was among the other acclaimed projects to receive accolades. As for Pascal, he and co-star Bella Ramsey are poised to embark on the filming of the second season of ‘The Last Of Us,’ anticipated for release in 2025.

Awards Season Continues

The awards season remains a pulsating time for celebrities and their projects. The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, held in Santa Monica, was a testament to this vibrant spirit, highlighting the best of talent, stories, and even unforgettable fashion moments, as demonstrated by Pedro Pascal and his custom arm sling.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

