Pedro Pascal Overcomes Injury, Attends 'Freaky Tales' Premiere at Sundance

Actor Pedro Pascal appeared without his arm sling at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of 'Freaky Tales', indicating a recovery from his injury. The actor also shared a light moment with Kieran Culkin, ending their playful 'feud'.

María Alejandra Trujillo
Pedro Pascal Overcomes Injury, Attends 'Freaky Tales' Premiere at Sundance

At the illustrious Sundance Film Festival opening night in Park City, Utah, the red carpet glittered with a constellation of stars. Among them, a familiar figure caught the public eye, not for his usual charismatic portrayal of characters, or his remarkable ability to hold the audience captive, but for a seemingly miraculous recovery. Actor Pedro Pascal, known to many as the 'Last of Us' actor, was seen without the arm sling that had previously been a constant at his side due to an injury.

A Timely Recovery

Earlier in the month, Pascal had been a center of attention at award events, including the prestigious Golden Globe Awards and the Emmy Awards. His appearances were marked by an arm sling, a testament to a fall that had resulted in an injury. However, at the Sundance Film Festival, the sling was notably absent. In its place, Pascal’s smile shone brightly as he posed in a cream-colored outfit alongside co-star Normani and other celebrities on the red carpet.

'Freaky Tales': A Sundance Highlight

The premiere of his new film, 'Freaky Tales', was the event that merited Pascal's attendance. A film directed and written by the talented duo, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, 'Freaky Tales' features a star-studded cast, including Jay Ellis, Dominique Thorne, Ben Mendelsohn, Jack Champion, and the late Angus Cloud. Pascal’s role in the film sees him portray a retired sports gambling enforcer in an intense revenge tale, a tribute to 80s Oakland.

A Playful 'Feud'

Despite the gravity of his injury, Pascal had maintained his sense of humor throughout the ordeal. During the Emmys, he teasingly pointed a finger at Kieran Culkin, accusing him of being the cause of his injury. Culkin had previously made jesting remarks at the Golden Globes, leading to a playful 'feud' between the two. Yet, the friendly rivalry was clearly in jest, as Pascal later shared a congenial selfie with Culkin and his Emmy statue on Instagram.

