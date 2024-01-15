en English
Pedro Pascal Attends Critics Choice Awards with Style and Grace

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Pedro Pascal Attends Critics Choice Awards with Style and Grace

Pedro Pascal, internationally acclaimed for his role in ‘The Last of Us’, made a striking appearance at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Notably, the actor was seen wearing a custom arm sling, which elegantly complemented his stylish ensemble. This is the second public appearance with the sling, which debuted at the Golden Globes following an undisclosed accident that caused him to fall.

Charming Presence and Interactions

Pascal, who was nominated for the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards, brought a unique charm, despite not clinching the award, which instead went to Kieran Culkin for ‘Succession’. On the red carpet, the actor interacted with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with light-hearted banter about him potentially joining their series ‘The Morning Show’.

Health Update and Upcoming Projects

Addressing concerns about his health, Pascal assured fans that he is on the mend. However, he refrained from sharing specifics about the fall that led to his injury. Pedro’s fans can look forward to more of his performances as filming for the second season of ‘The Last Of Us’ is set to kick off in February. The actor expressed anticipation about the evolving dynamics between his character and Bella Ramsey’s in the forthcoming season, scheduled for release in 2025.

Highlights of the Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards saw ‘Oppenheimer’ bagging the award for Best Picture, with Paul Giamatti and Emma Stone earning accolades for Best Actor and Actress in a film, respectively. On the television front, ‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ were awarded Best Drama and Comedy Series, respectively.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

