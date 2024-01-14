en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: An Off-Screen Bond Mirroring ‘The Last of Us’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: An Off-Screen Bond Mirroring ‘The Last of Us’

The camaraderie between ‘The Last of Us’ stars, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, transcended the realm of their acclaimed series and spilled onto the AFI Awards Luncheon, as the two actors exchanged warm moments and showcased their off-screen friendship. The event, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024, was a testament to their genuine connection, which has previously been noted in their public appearances and interactions.

A Bond That Echoes On-Screen

Pedro Pascal, known for his lauded role in ‘The Mandalorian,’ and Bella Ramsey, who captivated audiences in ‘Game of Thrones,’ have formed a strong bond during the filming of ‘The Last of Us.’ In fact, Pascal has attributed his best performances to his young co-star, relying heavily on Ramsey during the filming process. The actors’ real-life rapport is a reflection of their on-screen chemistry, where they portray Joel and Ellie, characters who develop a close relationship in a world ravaged by apocalypse.

The AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of Cinema and Camaraderie

The annual American Film Institute’s Luncheon was a star-studded affair, attended by esteemed Hollywood actors and executives, including David Zaslav, Donna Langley, and Ted Sarandos. Yet, despite the glitz and glamour, the event maintained a non-competitive ethos, with AFI CEO Bob Gazzale highlighting the importance of community over competition. The luncheon also marked the 50th anniversary of the AFI directing workshop for women, with a multi-million dollar pledge being announced to award scholarships to fellows studying at the AFI Conservatory.

Pedro and Bella: A Friendship Forged On and Off Screen

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s friendship has been nurtured both on and off the set of ‘The Last of Us.’ Their bond was evident at the AFI Awards Luncheon, where they shared personal anecdotes and supportive gestures, reinforcing their strong relationship. Their connection is not only palpable in their public appearances but also in their shared dedication to their craft and their characters in the popular series.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 mins ago
TV Chef Colin Fassnidge Joins Better Homes and Gardens, Replacing 'Fast Ed'
Renowned television chef and My Kitchen Rules judge, Colin Fassnidge, has been unveiled as the latest addition to the cast of the popular lifestyle show, Better Homes and Gardens for its 2024 season. Fassnidge will replace ‘Fast Ed’ Halmagyi, who is departing the Channel Seven program after an impressive 20-year run. Fassnidge Joins Familiar Faces
TV Chef Colin Fassnidge Joins Better Homes and Gardens, Replacing 'Fast Ed'
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
51 mins ago
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Agastya Nanda: Tracing the Journey of Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson in Bollywood
55 mins ago
Agastya Nanda: Tracing the Journey of Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson in Bollywood
Nicola Peltz Beckham's 'Lola': A Controversial Depiction of Struggle & Privilege
9 mins ago
Nicola Peltz Beckham's 'Lola': A Controversial Depiction of Struggle & Privilege
Netflix's 'The Brothers Sun': A Testament to Hollywood's Embrace of Authentic Asian Storytelling
16 mins ago
Netflix's 'The Brothers Sun': A Testament to Hollywood's Embrace of Authentic Asian Storytelling
Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam
25 mins ago
Mallika Sarabhai: From Dancing to Writing to Leading Kerala Kalamandalam
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
3 mins
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
3 mins
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
3 mins
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
4 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
5 mins
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
6 mins
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
6 mins
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
6 mins
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
7 mins
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app