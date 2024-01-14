Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: An Off-Screen Bond Mirroring ‘The Last of Us’

The camaraderie between ‘The Last of Us’ stars, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, transcended the realm of their acclaimed series and spilled onto the AFI Awards Luncheon, as the two actors exchanged warm moments and showcased their off-screen friendship. The event, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024, was a testament to their genuine connection, which has previously been noted in their public appearances and interactions.

A Bond That Echoes On-Screen

Pedro Pascal, known for his lauded role in ‘The Mandalorian,’ and Bella Ramsey, who captivated audiences in ‘Game of Thrones,’ have formed a strong bond during the filming of ‘The Last of Us.’ In fact, Pascal has attributed his best performances to his young co-star, relying heavily on Ramsey during the filming process. The actors’ real-life rapport is a reflection of their on-screen chemistry, where they portray Joel and Ellie, characters who develop a close relationship in a world ravaged by apocalypse.

The AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of Cinema and Camaraderie

The annual American Film Institute’s Luncheon was a star-studded affair, attended by esteemed Hollywood actors and executives, including David Zaslav, Donna Langley, and Ted Sarandos. Yet, despite the glitz and glamour, the event maintained a non-competitive ethos, with AFI CEO Bob Gazzale highlighting the importance of community over competition. The luncheon also marked the 50th anniversary of the AFI directing workshop for women, with a multi-million dollar pledge being announced to award scholarships to fellows studying at the AFI Conservatory.

Pedro and Bella: A Friendship Forged On and Off Screen

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s friendship has been nurtured both on and off the set of ‘The Last of Us.’ Their bond was evident at the AFI Awards Luncheon, where they shared personal anecdotes and supportive gestures, reinforcing their strong relationship. Their connection is not only palpable in their public appearances but also in their shared dedication to their craft and their characters in the popular series.