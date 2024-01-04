en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pedro Arroyo Commends Foo Fighters Among Notable Celebrities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Imagine being in the presence of the world’s most iconic musicians and celebrities, guarding their safety, and experiencing their off-stage personalities. Pedro Arroyo, a security guard based in Brisbane with nearly three decades of service under his belt, lives this reality. Despite his preference for hip-hop, rap, and R’n’B, Arroyo’s professional encounter with the Foo Fighters during their Australian tour left him highly impressed, adding them to his list of favorite celebrities to work with.

Exemplary Professionalism and Down-to-Earth Nature of Celebrities

Throughout his illustrious career, Arroyo had the privilege to work with a roster of high-profile musicians and celebrities. Names like Jon Bon Jovi, Ed Sheeran, LL Cool J, Mariah Carey, and Wu-Tang Clan adorn his professional timeline. It wasn’t their fame or music that left an indelible mark on Arroyo’s mind but their professionalism and down-to-earth nature. These stars, like the Foo Fighters, showcased an admirable attitude, making them a pleasure to work with.

Encountering Danger and Upholding Professionalism

Being a security guard to celebrities isn’t all glitz and glamour. Arroyo has faced his share of dangerous situations, including being stabbed and shot at, dealing with deadly brawls. He even had to work with controversial figures like the Bellino family. Despite these trials, Arroyo maintained a rule against taking photos with celebrities, reinforcing his professional integrity. However, he made an exception for LL Cool J, hinting at the high regard he held for the rapper.

Diverse Career Aspirations and Future Plans

Arroyo’s career isn’t limited to security services. He has dabbled in engineering, photography, videography, and harbors aspirations to work in the film industry. With connections to director Ron Howard, Arroyo’s dream may not be too far-fetched. He also expressed an interest in working with Hollywood actors like Morgan Freeman and Sylvester Stallone, and mentioned his collaboration with Ian Jacobs in the film Valance.

While Arroyo’s experiences have been largely positive, he has faced disappointments too. Certain celebrities, due to their behavior, didn’t meet his expectations. Yet, these encounters failed to dampen his spirit as he continues to serve, protect, and admire those who respect their profession as much as he does.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

