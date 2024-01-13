Peacock’s Triumph with Original Shows: A Look at The Traitors Season 2 Premiere

In 2023, Peacock, the streaming service, emerged as more than just a platform for NBC classics, carving a niche for itself with its original content. Key among these original shows are Poker Face, Bupkis, Mrs. Davis, and Based on a True Story, which have all played significant roles in boosting the platform’s popularity. However, the real game-changer has been the reality competition series, The Traitors.

Owning the Reality Competition Space

Inspired by the popular party game ‘Mafia’, The Traitors brings together TV celebrities and ordinary individuals in a suspense-filled contest. The game involves secret ‘traitors’ attempting to sabotage the game while remaining undetected. The rest of the players must work to identify and stop these traitors. The first season showed immense potential, laying the groundwork for an all-celebrity cast in Season 2, taking a leaf from the British version’s book.

Rising Anticipation for The Traitors Season 2

The second season of The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, premiered on Peacock on January 12, 2024. The first three episodes were aired at 9:00 p.m. ET, with the remaining eight episodes scheduled for release every subsequent Thursday at the same time. The season consists of 11 episodes and a reunion special. Fans can catch Season 2 on either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, with the streaming platform currently offering a discount on their annual plan.

Peacock: The New Home for Original Shows

With the premiere of The Traitors Season 2, Peacock has once again proven its commitment to original content. Despite initial frustration and confusion caused by spoilers leaking prior to the official release, anticipation for the season remains high, with viewers eagerly awaiting the star-studded cast’s thrilling performances. The new format and release schedule have been welcomed, creating appointment television for viewers. The rise of original shows such as The Traitors underlines Peacock’s transformation into a powerhouse of unique content, effectively competing with other streaming giants.