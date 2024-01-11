‘Peace is Radical’: Shepard Fairey’s Art Advocacy at Glendale Library

In the heart of Glendale, the ‘Jewel City’ in Los Angeles County, the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, in collaboration with ReflectSpace Gallery, will present a solo exhibition, ‘Peace is Radical’, by renowned street artist and activist Shepard Fairey. This exhibition, open to the public from January 20 to April 14, brings to light Fairey’s compelling works that probe into themes of creative empowerment, democracy, equality, environmental justice, and peace.

Art with a Message

Shepard Fairey, a pacifist by nature, employs screen printing as his preferred medium, underscoring its potential for crafting high-end art and for broad dissemination. Fairey’s creations exude a strong belief that peace necessitates active pursuit and vigilance. He champions non-violent solutions to conflicts and aspires to foster a fair and peaceful society through his art.

Relevance in a Conflict-ridden World

The significance of this exhibition is profound, especially in a world riddled with numerous conflicts. It aims to ignite conversations around social justice and peace. Fairey’s influence as an artist is significant, with works such as the ‘Andre the Giant has a Posse’ sticker and the iconic Barack Obama ‘Hope’ poster. His ‘We the People’ campaign also gained prominence during the 2017 Women’s Marches. Fairey has enriched the urban landscape with over 135 public murals worldwide and his works find a place in several major museum collections.

ReflectSpace Gallery: A Hub for Art and Activism

Curated by Ara and Anahid Oshagan, ReflectSpace Gallery is a unique exhibition space nestled within the Glendale Central Library. It is designed to explore social justice and human rights through the arts. To celebrate the exhibition, Shepard Fairey has designed a limited-edition library card for the Glendale Library. This reaffirms Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Department’s pivotal role in the city’s cultural scene, with multiple neighborhood libraries and arts initiatives.

The ‘Peace is Radical’ exhibition stands as a testament to the power of art in fostering peace and understanding, echoing Fairey’s belief that true peace is not passive, but an active and relentless pursuit.