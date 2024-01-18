Peabody Awards Marks Return to In-Person Ceremony with 84th Annual Event

The Peabody Awards, one of the most respected accolades in media, has announced its return to an in-person format for its 84th annual ceremony, set to take place on June 9, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. This heralds the first in-person Peabody ceremony since 2019, as the Awards took a virtual turn amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent Hollywood strikes.

Return to In-person Format

Following a three-year stretch of virtual ceremonies driven by pandemic-related restrictions and industry strikes, the decision to return to an in-person format signifies a welcome shift towards normalcy. The 2023 virtual ceremony was held in the shadow of industry strikes, persisting the trend inaugurated by pandemic precautions. The transition to Los Angeles from the Awards' conventional New York setting also marks a significant change, underlining the Awards' adaptability in times of change.

An Evolving Board of Jurors

In tandem with the announcement of the date and venue, the Peabody organization introduced Wonya Lucas as the new chair of the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors. Augmenting the board’s expanse, new members such as media veterans Doug Herzog, Cynthia López, Orwa Nyrabia, Russ Schriefer, Cynthia Tucker, Mark Whitaker, and Andrea Wishom were welcomed. These industry professionals and scholars, equipped with diverse experiences, carry the responsibility of selecting the nominees and winners across a spectrum of categories, including entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children's and youth programming, immersive and interactive media, and public service programming.

The Road to The 84th Peabody Awards

On this journey to the 84th Peabody Awards, the nominees will be unveiled in April, followed by the winners' announcement in May. The ceremony's production will be helmed by Bob Bain Productions, promising an event that commemorates the power of stories that reflect pressing social issues and emerging voices across various media. As the Peabody Awards makes its anticipated return to an in-person format, the stage is set for a celebration of exceptional storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide.