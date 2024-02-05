PBS Unveils Spring 2024 Great Performances Lineup: Hamlet, Audra McDonald and More

Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) has revealed its spring 2024 premiere schedule for the acclaimed Great Performances series, promising a season replete with high-caliber theatrical and musical shows. The lineup, a blend of classical and modern performances, will be accessible across the United States on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app, permitting audiences broad access to these significant cultural events.

'Hamlet' to Inaugurate the Season

Kicking off on May 10, the season will commence with the revered play 'Hamlet.' This Shakespearean classic, performed at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, forms part of the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park initiative. The play will star Ato Blankson-Wood in the title role, under the direction of Kenny Leon.

Audra McDonald at the London Palladium

On May 17, the series will present 'Audra McDonald at the London Palladium.' This performance will spotlight the celebrated actress and singer alongside the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, rendering a concert of timeless Broadway classics.

Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Celebration

The series will continue its stride with the 'Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Celebration' on May 31. This special event will feature an all-star cast performing iconic songs from the legendary duo's musicals at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London. Notable performers include Michael Ball, Maria Friedman, Daniel Dae Kim, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace, Patrick Wilson, and others. Emphasizing the enduring appeal of Rodgers & Hammerstein, this celebration is set to be a highlight of the season.

In addition to these performances, the spring lineup also includes 'Elton John and Bernie Taupin: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song' concert special, further accentuating the breadth and variety of the Great Performances series.