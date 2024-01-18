PBS SoCal Celebrates Black History Month with Rich Programming

PBS SoCal, the leading PBS station of Southern California, announces a comprehensive set of programs to commemorate Black History Month in February. The standout event is the four-hour docuseries 'GOSPEL,' curated by acclaimed historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr. This series delves into a century-long history of Black spirituality and its profound influence on various music genres. The two-part series is slated to air on February 12 and 13.

'GOSPEL LIVE!' and More

Adding to the enriching lineup, PBS recorded 'GOSPEL LIVE!' at the Oasis Church in Los Angeles. The show, scheduled for February 9, encompasses performances by renowned artists such as John Legend and Erica Campbell. The month-long schedule is packed with popular PBS series like 'FINDING YOUR ROOTS' and 'ARTBOUND,' each contributing to the celebration of Black history and culture.

Unveiling 'Racist Trees'

Another significant addition to the programming is the premiere of 'Racist Trees' by INDEPENDENT LENS on January 22. The documentary investigates the deeply rooted racial segregation in Palm Springs. The series will also spotlight documentaries honoring individuals like Wes Bound, Paul R. Williams, and Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth.

'AMERICAN MASTERS' Offerings

'AMERICAN MASTERS' is set to contribute to the Black History Month celebration with 'Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' on February 2, which explores the life and influence of Little Richard. This is followed by 'How It Feels to Be Free' on February 6, narrating the story of six iconic African American female entertainers. Local programming will feature episodes of 'BARE FEET' with Mickela Mallozzi.

Further, PBS SoCal's website will host additional digital content pertinent to Black History Month, amplifying Black stories and perspectives, underscoring diverse experiences and voices.