Pauly Shore Takes on Richard Simmons' Role in 'The Court Jester'

Pauly Shore, renowned comedian and actor, has taken on the role of fitness icon Richard Simmons in a short film titled "The Court Jester." The film, lasting a concise 10 minutes, first premiered at the Cabin in Park City, coinciding with the Sundance Film Festival. Despite being an unofficial festival screening, it managed to draw the attention of festival attendees. The film is now available to the public on the Lewis Brothers' YouTube channel, with a second screening slated for January 22.

Shore Embraces Simmons' Persona

Directed by Jake Lewis, known for his viral impersonation of Robin Williams, "The Court Jester" offers a glimpse into the backstage drama of a talk show, with Jesse Heiman playing the role of a segment producer working alongside Simmons. Shore has expressed his enthusiasm for the role, lauding Simmons for his impact on mental health and authenticity. "Simmons' life and his representation of authenticity and mental health are worth sharing with the world," Shore said.

Controversy Surrounds Biopic Plans

The short film comes at a time when a feature film biopic of Richard Simmons, also starring Shore, is in development by The Wolper Organization. However, this project has been met with controversy as Simmons himself has publicly disavowed it. According to Simmons, he has not granted permission for such a project, urging his fans to be discerning and not believe everything they read.

Accessing Shore's Performance

Despite the dispute surrounding the biopic, audiences can now witness Shore's portrayal of Simmons in "The Court Jester." The premiere took place on January 19, 2024, at 9 pm MT and was followed by a global premiere on YouTube. The film offers an insightful look into the life of the fitness icon, marked by Shore's compelling performance. Despite the disagreement over the upcoming biopic, Shore's depiction of Simmons in the short film is now available for public viewing, promising an intriguing blend of drama and authenticity.