en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Paula Abdul Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against British TV Executive

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
Paula Abdul Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against British TV Executive

Renowned singer and television personality, Paula Abdul, has taken legal action against Nigel Lythgoe, a British television executive, alleging sexual assault during their work together on hit TV shows ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. This lawsuit comes amidst a broader movement seeking justice and accountability for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace, particularly in the entertainment industry.

Abdul’s Allegations Against Lythgoe

Abdul has accused Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her during the early seasons of ‘American Idol’ and at his Los Angeles home after a work dinner. She alleges that the assaults took place in an elevator and on a couch respectively. The lawsuit, filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, has temporarily lifted the statute of limitations in sexual assault cases, allowing Abdul to pursue her claims.

Lythgoe’s Denial and the Industry’s Reaction

Lythgoe has categorically denied the allegations, insisting that his relationship with Abdul was always platonic. Despite his denial, this lawsuit brings attention to the issue of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, where power dynamics often silence victims. Abdul’s case highlights the need for safer working environments for artists and entertainers.

The Impact on the Entertainment Industry

Abdul’s lawsuit is not an isolated incident but part of a larger narrative of sexual misconduct allegations surfacing in the entertainment industry. It underscores the need for systemic change and reevaluation of industry practices to ensure the safety and dignity of all individuals in the workplace. The case continues to unfold, adding a new chapter to the ongoing discourse on workplace sexual harassment.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

From Krishna Pandit Bhanji to Sir Ben Kingsley: A Tale of Talent and Transformation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Castel Music Festival: A Celebration of Unity Through Music

By Quadri Adejumo

London's New Year's Day Parade 2024: A Global Spectacle

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrities in 2023: Confronting Online Negativity with Candor and Wit

By BNN Correspondents

Mammootty Unveils First Look for 'Bramayugam', Sends Fans into a Frenz ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 59 mins
Mammootty Unveils First Look for 'Bramayugam', Sends Fans into a Frenz ...
heart comment 0
Turkey’s Cultural Renaissance: Istanbul Becomes a Global Art Hub in 2023

By Safak Costu

Turkey's Cultural Renaissance: Istanbul Becomes a Global Art Hub in 2023
Green Day Criticizes MAGA Agenda in New Year’s Eve Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Green Day Criticizes MAGA Agenda in New Year's Eve Performance
Murdah Bongz’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to ‘Wife’ DJ Zinhle

By Israel Ojoko

Murdah Bongz's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to 'Wife' DJ Zinhle
Hollywood’s 2023 Box Office Closes at $9B: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Challenges

By Bijay Laxmi

Hollywood's 2023 Box Office Closes at $9B: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
North London's Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders
4 mins
North London's Konstam Centre: A Beacon of Hope for Emotionally Based School Avoiders
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
5 mins
Trump and Haley Lead the Charge: A Look into the GOP's 2024 Presidential Primaries
From Sydney to Denmark: Australia's Princess Mary to Become Queen
5 mins
From Sydney to Denmark: Australia's Princess Mary to Become Queen
Zambia's Economic Transition: President Hichilema Acknowledges Challenges, Highlighting National Resilience
7 mins
Zambia's Economic Transition: President Hichilema Acknowledges Challenges, Highlighting National Resilience
Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway
8 mins
Man Severely Burned in Sydney Apartment Explosion, Investigation Underway
Istanbul Protesters Rally in Solidarity with Gaza Against US Support for Israel
8 mins
Istanbul Protesters Rally in Solidarity with Gaza Against US Support for Israel
Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future
8 mins
Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future
Nigeria's 2024 Budget Hike: A Wave of Criticism and Calls for Accountability
8 mins
Nigeria's 2024 Budget Hike: A Wave of Criticism and Calls for Accountability
Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis
11 mins
Canada Leverages AI to Combat Healthcare Staffing Crisis
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
22 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
29 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
4 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app