Arts & Entertainment

Paula Abdul Sues British TV Executive, Alleges Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Paula Abdul Sues British TV Executive, Alleges Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

In an unsettling revelation, celebrated singer and television personality, Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit against British TV executive Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assault. The lawsuit, filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, claims the assault took place during their time together on two popular television shows, ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ This incident brings to the forefront, once again, the pressing issue of misconduct within the entertainment industry.

Allegations of Sexual Assault

The suit alleges that Lythgoe harassed and sexually assaulted Abdul during her tenure on both shows. She also claims she was subjected to discrimination in terms of compensation and benefits compared to male judges and hosts on ‘American Idol.’ These serious allegations shed light on the deep-seated issues of gender inequality and misconduct that continue to plague the entertainment industry.

Breaking the Silence

According to the lawsuit, the assaults took place in the early 2000s, but Abdul remained silent out of fear of retaliation. She decided to break her silence and file the lawsuit just days before the deadline of a California law that opened a one-year window for victims to file lawsuits involving sexual abuse claims after the statute of limitations has run out.

Lythgoe’s Response

Lythgoe, in response to the allegations, denies the claims and has stated that Abdul’s history of erratic behavior is well known. He has vowed to fight the charges in court, calling the allegations ‘shocking, saddening, and deeply offensive.’ Lythgoe’s reaction adds another layer of complexity to this already contentious legal battle, which is sure to garner significant media attention and fuel discussions about sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Arts & Entertainment United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

