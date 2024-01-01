en English
Arts & Entertainment

Paula Abdul Accuses British TV Executive of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Paula Abdul Accuses British TV Executive of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

Paula Abdul, famed American singer and television personality, has levied serious accusations against a British TV executive, Nigel Lythgoe, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles. Abdul alleges Lythgoe committed sexual assault during their time working in collaboration on popular television shows ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. At the heart of the case, brooding issues of sexual misconduct within the entertainment industry are brought to the forefront.

Allegations Against Lythgoe

The lawsuit presents detailed allegations of multiple incidents. Abdul alleges that Lythgoe assaulted her in a hotel lift during the first season of ‘American Idol’ and later forced himself onto her at his Los Angeles residence in 2015. She also asserts that she was the target of constant taunts, bullying, and humiliation from several executives, agents, and employees of the show, and was discriminated against in terms of pay.

Years of Silence

Abdul, who remained mute about these incidents for years, cites fear of retaliation as the reason for her silence. The lawsuit was filed just before a California law’s deadline that provided victims a one-year window to file lawsuits involving sexual abuse claims after the statute of limitations expired.

Responses and Implications

Nigel Lythgoe has denied the accusations, dismissing them as false and deeply offensive. On Abdul’s side, her decision to come forward, despite potential career repercussions, adds another narrative to the ongoing discourse around sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. The case marks yet another high-profile lawsuit filed ahead of the expiration of part of California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

