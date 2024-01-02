Paula Abdul Accuses British TV Executive of Sexual Assault

Singer and television personality, Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit against British TV executive Nigel Lythgoe, accusing him of sexual assault. The lawsuit alleges that the incidents took place during their collaboration on television shows ‘American Idol’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ The filing of this lawsuit has shone a spotlight on severe allegations within the entertainment industry, particularly regarding personal conduct between colleagues in high-profile television productions.

Alleged Assaults during High-Profile Collaborations

According to the lawsuit, the assaults occurred during the early 2000s when Paula Abdul was a judge on ‘American Idol’ and later, on ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ The lawsuit alleges that Lythgoe assaulted Abdul in an elevator during the early seasons of ‘American Idol’ and later at his home after a work dinner. Furthermore, she claims that Lythgoe taunted her about the statute of limitations running out on the alleged assaults.

The Timing of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed just before the deadline of a California law, the Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which allows victims to file lawsuits involving sexual abuse claims even after the statute of limitations has run out. This law opened a one-year window for victims to come forward with their claims.

Denial and Future Legal Proceedings

Nigel Lythgoe has denied the allegations, claiming that his interactions with Abdul were entirely platonic. He has stated that he will fight the lawsuit. As the case moves forward, it is anticipated to draw attention to ongoing issues of sexual harassment and assault within the media and entertainment sectors.