Paul Wesley and Jackie Cruz in 'History of Evil': A Horror Thriller with a Powerful Message

In an exclusive preview shared with PEOPLE, Paul Wesley and Jackie Cruz are set to take viewers on a chilling journey in the upcoming horror thriller 'History of Evil'. The film, masterfully written and directed by Bo Mirhosseni, is set in a theocratic police state in a near future America plagued by war and corruption. At its heart, however, it's a cautionary tale echoing with metaphors and themes highly relevant to our current sociopolitical climate.

Characters on the Edge

The plot orbits around Alegre Dyer, a valorous member of The Resistance portrayed by Cruz. Alegre makes a daring escape from a political prison and tries to reunite with her family. Her husband Ron, played by Wesley, and their daughter become embroiled in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game, constantly on the run from the relentless militia. Yet, even as they seek refuge in a remote safe house, they find themselves grappling with sinister forces.

Speaking about the film, Wesley described it as a genuinely terrifying narrative filled with metaphors, a stark warning of a potential future. Cruz, on the other hand, found herself relating intimately to her character's fight against injustice. Her portrayal of Alegre was inspired by her mentor Carmen Perez, a devoted mother and justice advocate. This real-life influence adds a layer of authenticity to Cruz's performance, effectively blurring the line between fiction and reality.

A Message of Love's Triumph

Despite the haunting ambiance and escalating tension that 'History of Evil' exudes, the movie is anchored by a profound message: love's triumph over darkness. The story underscores the power of love and unity, even when faced with the harshest of adversities. Cruz hopes that viewers will not only be thrilled by the movie's suspenseful plot but also be inspired to raise their voices against injustice and cherish their families. As such, 'History of Evil' promises to be more than just a horror thriller. It's a metaphor-rich narrative that prompts introspection and empathy, making it a must-watch in these tumultuous times.