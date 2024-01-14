Paul Walker’s Close Call with Superman Role Unveiled in Documentary

Unveiling a rarely known chapter from Hollywood’s archives, the late actor Paul Walker, renowned for his role in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, was once the top contender for the role of Superman. This revelation, shrouded in the folds of time, was brought to light in the 2018 documentary ‘I Am Paul Walker’, aired on The CW.

Walker’s Brush with the Man of Steel

Walker’s manager, Matt Luber, and his stunt double and childhood friend, Oakley Lehman, revealed that Walker had screen-tested for the iconic role. An offer, as lucrative as $10 million, was on the table, awaiting Walker’s acceptance. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Walker declined the opportunity to don the red cape, citing the character’s costume and the commitment to multiple films as deterrents. His decision reflected his personal identity and his vision for his career path, which did not align with the pristine image of the superhero.

The Superman Legacy

Over the years, the role of Superman has been embodied by actors like Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill. Brendan Fraser, who was also considered for the role in the 2006 film ‘Superman Returns’, echoed similar reservations about the role on ‘The Howard Stern Show’. These instances underline the struggle actors often face in accepting such iconic roles, balancing the allure of prestige and financial gain with the potential impact on their personal and professional lives.

‘I Am Paul Walker’ – A Tribute to the Late Star

Featuring interviews with those who knew Walker closely, the documentary ‘I Am Paul Walker’ offers an intimate glance into the actor’s life and career. Walker himself had previously spoken about his decision to decline the Superman role, reiterating his preference for a simple lifestyle and his indifference towards the substantial financial gain associated with the franchise. The documentary, providing a collection of personal footage from Walker’s family and friends, stands as a heartfelt homage to the actor, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in 2013.