Paul Walde's 'Requiem for a Glacier': A Musical Memorial to Climate Change and Capitalism

In the remote reaches of the Purcell Mountains in British Columbia, artist and composer Paul Walde orchestrated a poignant requiem at the foot of the Farnham Glacier in 2013. The audience consisted solely of the glacier itself, the performance serving as a memorial in the face of threats from increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide and the impacts of late-stage capitalism. The composition, a unique blend of art and science, incorporated climate data from the area, transcribed into musical notation.

Walde's 'Requiem for a Glacier'

The requiem saw the participation of a group of 100 individuals, including a 55-piece choir and orchestra. A notable element in the composition was a Latin translation of a British Columbia government media release concerning the approval of a nearby year-round resort community, introducing an uncanny blend of politics and music. This thought-provoking performance was captured in a multi-channel sound and video installation titled 'Requiem for a Glacier', a significant part of Walde's exhibit 'Glacial Resonance', set to open at Western's McIntosh Gallery on January 19.

Paul Walde: A Career Shaped by Glacial Resonance

For over three decades, Walde's work has revolved around environmental concerns, with glaciers often at the forefront. His art explores the intricate relationship between landscape and identity, technology, and the pressures of the environment. After witnessing the effects of melting permafrost in the Yukon, Walde's focus on climate change deepened.

'Glacial': Echoing a Melting World

Walde's interdisciplinary performances often weave music and sound into their essence. His latest project, 'Glacial', features the Coleman Glacier at Mount Baker, Washington. The project captures the melting sounds of the glacier, which are then manipulated using musical instruments, leading to a unique sound composition. This is accompanied by a detailed video portrait of the glacier, portraying the stark reality of global warming.

Walde, currently serving as a professor of visual arts and department chair at the University of Victoria, advocates for a culture more in tune with Indigenous and environmental values. He challenges the colonial aspirations and late-stage capitalism that dominate today, urging for a deeper connection with the environment and communities, a contrast to the isolation he identifies as being amplified by the internet and social media.