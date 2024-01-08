en English
Arts & Entertainment

Paul Giamatti Honors Teachers in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Paul Giamatti Honors Teachers in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech

At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, the spotlight was on actor Paul Giamatti as he humorously remarked on the physical tribulations of the evening, jesting about the daunting flights of stairs and their impact on his aging knees. He light-heartedly suggested this could hinder his chance at a role in the action-packed ‘John Wick 5.’

Giamatti’s Golden Globe Win

Giamatti, 56, clinched the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘The Holdovers,’ an achievement he graciously dedicated to teachers worldwide. This professional dedication resonated on a personal level too, as he comes from a family of educators. His character in ‘The Holdovers,’ an unpopular classics professor with an unfortunate fish odor, played into his acceptance speech’s humor.

The Holdovers and Notable Nominations

The film ‘The Holdovers,’ penned by David Hemingson and directed by Alexander Payne, not only marked Giamatti’s sixth Golden Globe nomination but also led to his third win. The movie, nominated for the best comedy or musical, co-stars Dominic Sessa and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who also bagged the award for best supporting actress.

Other distinguished nominations included Nicolas Cage for ‘Dream Scenario,’ Matt Damon for ‘Air,’ Joaquin Phoenix for ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ and Jeffrey Wright for ‘American Fiction.’ All except Wright are previous Golden Globe winners, with Wright’s last nomination dating back two decades for ‘Angels in America.’

Public Confirmation of Relationship

On a personal note, Giamatti utilized his time in the limelight to publicly confirm his relationship with girlfriend Clara Wong for the first time. His acceptance speech, a blend of humor, gratitude, and sincerity, brought a touch of warmth and humanity to the star-studded evening.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

