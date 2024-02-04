Paul Atterbury: The Antiques Roadshow Expert with a Puppeteer Legacy

Esteemed antiques expert, Paul Atterbury, is slated to grace the screens once again on the iconic BBC series, Antiques Roadshow. A specialist in ceramics, architecture, design, and decorative arts of the 19th and 20th centuries, Atterbury has been a staple on the program since 1979. He will be stationed at Roundhay Park in Leeds, meticulously evaluating treasures brought in by the public.

Bringing History Alive

In this upcoming episode, Atterbury is set to discuss the intriguing history of a London bus that famously leaped over Tower Bridge. This storytelling component, where the past is enlivened through objects, is a unique aspect of the Antiques Roadshow, and Atterbury's prowess in this field is renowned.

A Puppeteer's Legacy

Beyond his professional expertise, Atterbury's personal life is equally fascinating. His mother, Audrey Atterbury, was a prominent puppeteer who operated the Andy Pandy puppet on the BBC show Watch With Mother during the 1950s. It is believed that the character was modeled after a young Paul.

The Last Teddy Standing

Arguably one of the most cherished antiques in Atterbury's possession is the last remaining Teddy puppet from Andy Pandy not housed in a museum. This was a gift to his mother and now serves as a testament to her creative legacy. Atterbury credits much of his knowledge and passion for collectibles to his mother, a fervent collector herself.

Atterbury resides in picturesque Dorset with his second wife, Chrissie, and maintains a transcontinental lifestyle, spending part of the year in Australia visiting family.

More Than Just An Antique Expert

Apart from his regular appearances on Antiques Roadshow, Atterbury is an active lecturer and prolific author. He has also participated in other television shows, including Channel 4's Time Team in 2007 and lent his voice to BBC Four's documentary The Last Days of the Liners in 2009. Showcasing versatility and a deep-seated passion for history and culture, Atterbury's contributions to the world of antiques and broadcasting are indelible.

Antiques Roadshow featuring Paul Atterbury is set to air at 7pm on Sunday, February 4, on BBC One.