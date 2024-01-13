Patti Smith Honors Lily Gladstone at Awards Gala in First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Patti Smith, the legendary punk singer, marked her return to the public eye at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City, nearly a month after an unexpected illness necessitated hospitalization during her tour in Italy. This marked not only her recovery but also her first major public appearance of the new year. Smith’s comeback was marked by her presentation of the Best Actress award to Lily Gladstone for her role in Martin Scorsese’s film ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’.

Patti Smith’s Tribute to Lily Gladstone

In her tribute, Smith underscored Gladstone’s talent, courage, and grace. She praised Gladstone’s portrayal of Mollie Burkhart, whose emotional journey underlines the narrative of the film. The punk icon lauded Gladstone’s ability to capture Mollie’s strength and resilience in the face of adversity, a testament to the actress’s skill and the power of her performance. Smith’s words served to highlight the depth and significance of Gladstone’s role in the film.

Reflection of Human Flaws

Smith noted that the film, through Gladstone’s portrayal, reflects human weaknesses such as greed, cowardice, and betrayal. The narrative of ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ and Gladstone’s performance hold a mirror to these flaws, offering a critique of the human condition while also celebrating the strength and resilience of the human spirit.

Smith’s Health and Career

Smith’s appearance at the gala follows her hospitalization in Bologna, Italy, in mid-December, which forced her to cancel a concert. Following her recovery, Smith reassured her fans via social media that she was in good health and was taking the necessary rest as per her doctor’s advice. Her return to the public eye at the gala and her tribute to Gladstone signal her continued vitality in the world of music and the arts.