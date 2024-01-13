en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Patsy Palmer to Reprise her Iconic Role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Patsy Palmer to Reprise her Iconic Role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders

Renowned actress Patsy Palmer is ready to step back into her iconic role as the fiery Bianca Jackson on the BBC’s much-loved soap opera, EastEnders. This return is a significant moment as it marks 31 years since Palmer’s initial appearance on the show. Bianca Jackson, known for her striking personality and impactful storylines, first graced the screens in 1993 and has since left an indelible mark on the audience.

Return of a Beloved Character

Palmer, who has also showcased her skills on Dancing on Ice, will be seen on EastEnders for a brief period this spring. This return signifies over four years since her last appearance on the show. The character of Bianca has been intricately woven into the fabric of EastEnders, linked to pivotal figures through family connections, such as step-daughter Whitney Dean and sister Sonia Fowler.

Anticipated Storyline

EastEnders fans are in for a treat as the upcoming storyline will involve Whitney and Zack paying a visit to Bianca in Milton Keynes following her off-screen split with Terry. This rendezvous promises to stir up emotions and add another layer to the complex narratives that EastEnders is known for.

Patsy Palmer’s Excitement and Future Plans

Despite relocating to the US in 2014, Palmer expressed her sheer excitement to return to the role that has been so integral to her career. Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw mirrored this enthusiasm, welcoming Palmer back and acknowledging the popularity of Bianca among fans. Palmer, however, in a recent podcast interview, stated that she does not see herself returning to live in the UK permanently, emphasizing her wish to continue exploring new experiences from her home base in Malibu.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 seconds ago
Steven Yeun Exits 'Thunderbolts'; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry's Role
Steven Yeun, a renowned actor known for his role in ‘The Walking Dead,’ has officially confirmed his departure from the Marvel project, ‘Thunderbolts.’ Yeun, who was initially cast to play the character Sentry, cited ‘time passing and things shifting’ as his reasons for leaving the project. This unexpected exit has sparked a flurry of speculation
Steven Yeun Exits 'Thunderbolts'; Rumors Point to Austin Abrams for Sentry's Role
Jason Statham Shines in Action-Comedy 'The Beekeeper': A New Direction for Director David Ayer
8 mins ago
Jason Statham Shines in Action-Comedy 'The Beekeeper': A New Direction for Director David Ayer
Daniel Barenboim to Conduct Concert at Barenboim-Said Academy: A Symphony for Harmony
15 mins ago
Daniel Barenboim to Conduct Concert at Barenboim-Said Academy: A Symphony for Harmony
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
7 seconds ago
Lifetime's 'Girl in the Video': A Mother's Fight Against Cyber Exploitation
Jodie Comer Discusses Broadway Debut, Jodie Foster, and Tony Award Win on 'The Graham Norton Show'
4 mins ago
Jodie Comer Discusses Broadway Debut, Jodie Foster, and Tony Award Win on 'The Graham Norton Show'
75th Primetime Emmy Awards Set to Shine Amid Challenging Times
6 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards Set to Shine Amid Challenging Times
Latest Headlines
World News
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
8 seconds
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
22 seconds
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
3 mins
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
4 mins
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
4 mins
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
6 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
7 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
7 mins
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
8 mins
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app