Patsy Palmer to Reprise her Iconic Role as Bianca Jackson on EastEnders

Renowned actress Patsy Palmer is ready to step back into her iconic role as the fiery Bianca Jackson on the BBC’s much-loved soap opera, EastEnders. This return is a significant moment as it marks 31 years since Palmer’s initial appearance on the show. Bianca Jackson, known for her striking personality and impactful storylines, first graced the screens in 1993 and has since left an indelible mark on the audience.

Return of a Beloved Character

Palmer, who has also showcased her skills on Dancing on Ice, will be seen on EastEnders for a brief period this spring. This return signifies over four years since her last appearance on the show. The character of Bianca has been intricately woven into the fabric of EastEnders, linked to pivotal figures through family connections, such as step-daughter Whitney Dean and sister Sonia Fowler.

Anticipated Storyline

EastEnders fans are in for a treat as the upcoming storyline will involve Whitney and Zack paying a visit to Bianca in Milton Keynes following her off-screen split with Terry. This rendezvous promises to stir up emotions and add another layer to the complex narratives that EastEnders is known for.

Patsy Palmer’s Excitement and Future Plans

Despite relocating to the US in 2014, Palmer expressed her sheer excitement to return to the role that has been so integral to her career. Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw mirrored this enthusiasm, welcoming Palmer back and acknowledging the popularity of Bianca among fans. Palmer, however, in a recent podcast interview, stated that she does not see herself returning to live in the UK permanently, emphasizing her wish to continue exploring new experiences from her home base in Malibu.