Patrick Stewart's Memoir 'Making It So': From Shakespeare to Star Trek

Renowned British actor, Sir Patrick Stewart will be honored with the 2024 Television Showperson of the Year Award by the Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild. The award ceremony will take place on March 8 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Stewart is recognized for embodying the spirit of showmanship in television, and the Guild selects individuals whose TV accomplishments best represent this special quality. Stewart's decades-long career showcases his commitment to the essence of showmanship. Last year, he also released his highly anticipated memoir.

Stewart, vividly recounts his personal and professional journey in his long-awaited memoir, 'Making It So.' The narrative traces his evolution from a young boy in Yorkshire, England, with a passion for literature and language, to the global stage as the iconic Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation.'

The memoir begins in Mirfield Secondary Modern in Yorkshire, where a young Stewart discovered his love for Shakespeare under the guidance of his literature teacher. This passion served as a refuge from his challenging home life and sparked the actor's journey into the world of fiction. Stewart's unique blend of stately British delivery and playful humor, which has now become his signature style, was nurtured through his years in the theatre.

A Balance Between Classical and Contemporary

'Making It So' provides an in-depth look into the actor's transition from a serious British theatre artist to a beloved quasi-American TV and film star. This transformation was not just professional but also personal, as Stewart navigated the complexities of fame and the expectations that came with it. The memoir highlights how he managed to balance his classical acting roots with the demands of contemporary roles, ultimately carving his unique niche in popular culture.

The memoir also offers valuable insights into the making of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation,' Stewart's iconic characters, and his experiences on set. Fans will appreciate the exclusive revelations about new Trek lore and behind-the-scenes details from certain Star Trek episodes. To add to the experience, the audiobook version of 'Making It So' is narrated by Patrick Stewart himself, bringing his unique voice and style to the storytelling.