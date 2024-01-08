en English
Arts & Entertainment

Patrick J. Adams Reflects on ‘Suits’ Surprising Comeback at 2024 Golden Globes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
Patrick J. Adams, iconic for his portrayal of Mike Ross in the beloved legal drama ‘Suits,’ voiced his amazement at the show’s unforeseen resurgence on Netflix during an intimate interview at the 2024 Golden Globes. ‘Suits’, concluding its nine-season stretch in 2019, made a remarkable comeback nearly four years post its finale, breaking records on the streaming giant. Adams recounted the experience as ‘very, very peculiar,’ reflecting on the show’s twelve-week reign at number one on Netflix.

‘Suits’ Reclaims its Crown

In an era where viewers are constantly on the hunt for binge-worthy content, ‘Suits’ has proven its timeless appeal, managing to reconnect with audiences even after its initial run. The cast, comprising Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and formerly Meghan Markle, have all responded positively to the show’s enduring success.

Markle, who exited the series during its seventh season, attributed the renewed interest to the quality of the show and the absence of a long-running series to indulge in a binge-watch. This unexpected resurgence is a testament to the show’s strong narrative and well-developed characters that continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

A Touching Reunion at the Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globes saw a heartwarming mini-reunion of the ‘Suits’ cast. Adams, Macht, Rafferty, and Torres, who had shared an undeniable on-screen chemistry, presented an award together, much to the delight of the fans.

The first eight seasons of ‘Suits’ are currently available for streaming on Netflix, with the final season accessible on Peacock. The show’s compelling storyline, coupled with its captivating performances, has secured its position as a fan favorite, demonstrating that good content stands the test of time.

The ripple effects of ‘Suits’ are seen far beyond its initial run, with talks of potential spin-offs and new series set in the ‘Suits universe, further extending its legacy. As the phenomenon of ‘Suits’ continues to unfold, we eagerly await what the future has in store for this beloved series.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

