en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Patrice Roberts’ Emotional Performance Marks the Start of Carnival 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
Patrice Roberts’ Emotional Performance Marks the Start of Carnival 2024

In a remarkable blend of grief and strength, Patrice Roberts marked the onset of the Carnival 2024 season at the Soka in Moka event on January 1. This was her first performance since the death of her fiancé, Ricardo Drue, on December 12. Negotiating the fine line between personal tragedy and professional commitment, Roberts delivered a performance pulsating with emotion and resilience.

Roberts’ Resilient Display

Roberts’ performance was a testament to her determination to continue her musical journey despite her personal loss. Singing her 2024 hit, ‘Anxiety’, she expressed her own mental health struggles, connecting deeply with her audience. Her ability to turn her grief into an anthem of resilience was an inspiration for many in the crowd.

Engagement with the crowd

Roberts didn’t hold back from engaging with her fans. She descended from the stage to embrace her fans, a stark symbol of her connection with them. Her gratitude for their support during her difficult time was evident in her interactions, adding a deeply personal touch to the event.

Other highlights of Soka in Moka

Apart from Roberts’ poignant performance, the Soka in Moka event offered a mix of entertainment and food options at the St Andrews Golf Club in Maraval. Other performers included Dil E Nadan, D’ All Starz, and the A Team band, each delivering a blend of old and new soca and chutney hits. Despite a slight delay in gate opening, the event was well-received by attendees, who savored the music, food, and drinks.

Roberts’ performance at Soka in Moka was more than just a music event. It was a testament to her strength, her connection with her fans, and her undying love for her late fiancé. A true artist, she turned her personal tragedy into a beacon of resilience, inspiring her fans and setting a powerful tone for the Carnival 2024 season.

0
Arts & Entertainment Mental Health Crisis Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AZULIK Uh May: A Creative Odyssey in the Heart of the Mayan Jungle

By BNN Correspondents

IFS Officer Praises '12th Fail' for Authentic Portrayal of UPSC Journey

By Rafia Tasleem

EXO's Baekhyun Steps into CEO Role with New Company

By BNN Correspondents

Claudine Barretto Reveals How Vilma Santos Saved Her Life

By BNN Correspondents

Rasti Farooq's Dark Comedy 'Both Sit In Silence For A While' Makes Int ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 mins
Rasti Farooq's Dark Comedy 'Both Sit In Silence For A While' Makes Int ...
heart comment 0
Biswanath Braces for the 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Biswanath Braces for the 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival
Andrew Scott: A Contender for Best Actor at 2024 Oscars

By BNN Correspondents

Andrew Scott: A Contender for Best Actor at 2024 Oscars
Shifts in UK Music Consumption: A 2023 Overview

By BNN Correspondents

Shifts in UK Music Consumption: A 2023 Overview
UK Music Industry’s 2023 Album Sales: A Shift in Trends

By BNN Correspondents

UK Music Industry's 2023 Album Sales: A Shift in Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care
10 seconds
Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care
Jadcherla MLA Foregoes Police Escort, Urges Focus on Public Issues
10 seconds
Jadcherla MLA Foregoes Police Escort, Urges Focus on Public Issues
Corri Vermilya Surpasses 2,000-Point Mark: A New Milestone in Ohio High School Basketball
12 seconds
Corri Vermilya Surpasses 2,000-Point Mark: A New Milestone in Ohio High School Basketball
Nikki Fargas: The Visionary Leader Behind the Las Vegas Aces' Success
27 seconds
Nikki Fargas: The Visionary Leader Behind the Las Vegas Aces' Success
Underestimated Autism Figures Ignite Controversy; AI Diagnosis Offers Hope
40 seconds
Underestimated Autism Figures Ignite Controversy; AI Diagnosis Offers Hope
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
3 mins
Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
4 mins
Colorado State Triumphs Over New Mexico in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
4 mins
Bangladesh Elections: A Festival or a Farce?
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app