Patrice Roberts’ Emotional Performance Marks the Start of Carnival 2024

In a remarkable blend of grief and strength, Patrice Roberts marked the onset of the Carnival 2024 season at the Soka in Moka event on January 1. This was her first performance since the death of her fiancé, Ricardo Drue, on December 12. Negotiating the fine line between personal tragedy and professional commitment, Roberts delivered a performance pulsating with emotion and resilience.

Roberts’ Resilient Display

Roberts’ performance was a testament to her determination to continue her musical journey despite her personal loss. Singing her 2024 hit, ‘Anxiety’, she expressed her own mental health struggles, connecting deeply with her audience. Her ability to turn her grief into an anthem of resilience was an inspiration for many in the crowd.

Engagement with the crowd

Roberts didn’t hold back from engaging with her fans. She descended from the stage to embrace her fans, a stark symbol of her connection with them. Her gratitude for their support during her difficult time was evident in her interactions, adding a deeply personal touch to the event.

Other highlights of Soka in Moka

Apart from Roberts’ poignant performance, the Soka in Moka event offered a mix of entertainment and food options at the St Andrews Golf Club in Maraval. Other performers included Dil E Nadan, D’ All Starz, and the A Team band, each delivering a blend of old and new soca and chutney hits. Despite a slight delay in gate opening, the event was well-received by attendees, who savored the music, food, and drinks.

Roberts’ performance at Soka in Moka was more than just a music event. It was a testament to her strength, her connection with her fans, and her undying love for her late fiancé. A true artist, she turned her personal tragedy into a beacon of resilience, inspiring her fans and setting a powerful tone for the Carnival 2024 season.