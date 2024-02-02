Pat Sajak Faces Backlash for Handling of Contestant Losses on 'Wheel of Fortune'

In a recent episode of the popular game show 'Wheel of Fortune', the host, Pat Sajak, has come under fire for his handling of a contestant's loss. The contestant, known only as Shalocmont, narrowly missed out on a $100,000 bonus prize after failing to solve the final word puzzle, a phrase reading as 'It's beyond me'.

Controversy Stirs as Audience Boos Sajak

In the wake of the missed opportunity, Sajak's reaction has drawn flak from viewers. The seasoned game show host urged Shalocmont to reveal the missed prize amount, resulting in audience boos and subsequent viewer complaints of cruelty. The incident has fueled criticism and backlash against Sajak, with fans taking to social media to express their discontent.

A Second Controversy Unfolds

In another contentious moment, a contestant named Megan from California appeared to have solved her puzzle correctly in the 'living thing' category. The answer she provided was 'pink orchid'. However, the win was not credited to her. This incident sparked outrage among fans who believed that Megan had given the correct answer.

Megan Clarifies Amidst Rising Controversy

Despite the controversy, Megan herself later clarified that she had mispronounced the answer, stating that she had said 'something orchid' instead of the correct 'pink orchid'. She expressed disappointment at having to relive the loss due to the widespread media attention the incident received. Despite these controversies, Megan walked away with over $14,000 in cash, while Shalocmont left with the bitter taste of a missed $100,000 bonus.