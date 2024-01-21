Pat Boone's Unexpected Heavy Metal Journey: 'In a Metal Mood: No More Mr. Nice Guy'

On January 28, 1997, the music industry was left astounded as Pat Boone, an artist known for his versatility and a career spanning seven decades, released his first and only heavy metal album, 'In a Metal Mood: No More Mr. Nice Guy'. The album's title, a cheeky reference to Alice Cooper's 1973 hit, was a clear indication of Boone's unexpected pivot to the realm of heavy metal.

Boone's Unanticipated Musical Journey

Boone's journey into the world of heavy metal was marked by his unique rendition of classic hard rock songs, originally performed by titans of the genre like Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N' Roses, Van Halen, Deep Purple, and Led Zeppelin. The album featured special guest musicians, including the likes of Ronnie James Dio, Ritchie Blackmore, Sheila E, Dweezil Zappa, and Greg Bissonette, further enhancing the album's heavy metal credibility.

Reshaping Metal Classics

Among the 12 covers in 'In a Metal Mood: No More Mr. Nice Guy', Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway To Heaven', Osbourne's 'Crazy Train', and Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' earned special attention. For 'Enter Sandman', Boone consulted with James Hetfield, Metallica's lead vocalist, regarding the child's voice heard in the original track. In a delightful twist, Boone's grandson lent his voice for this version, adding a personal touch to the iconic song.

The Heavy Metal Community Embraces Boone

Despite initial skepticism, Boone's venture into heavy metal was met with compliments from the community itself. Bands such as Poison and Ratt tipped their hats to Boone's bold move. In fact, the album signified Boone's triumphant return to the charts after a hiatus of 36 years, peaking at No. 125 on the Billboard 200, an impressive feat for an artist venturing into a genre far removed from his usual repertoire.