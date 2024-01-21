PASINAYA 2024: Philippines' Largest Multi-Arts Festival Unveiled

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is readying for a vibrant celebration of National Arts Month, presenting a rich tapestry of artistic talent through a series of events. The heart of the festivities, PASINAYA 2024, is poised to be the largest multi-arts festival in the Philippines, scheduled for February 3-4, 2024.

PASINAYA 2024: A Multitude of Artistic Experiences

Themed SULONG, PASINAYA 2024 will feature over a hundred shows, workshops, and events spanning a variety of art forms. From music, theater, dance, visual arts, film, to literature, the festival promises an all-encompassing artistic experience. The CCP venues will host these events, with the celebratory atmosphere extending to Tagum City and Iloilo City, making the festival a nationwide artistic endeavor.

Exciting Collaborations and Performances

In a noteworthy partnership, the CCP and Goethe Institut Philippinen will present "Joy and Daloy" on January 27. This event will feature performances by the dynamic Daloy Dance Company and the talented Joy Alpuerto-Ritter. Meanwhile, Alice Reyes Dance Philippines has announced its 2024 dance season, promising a series of compelling performances with subscription benefits.

Auditions and Concerts: Extending the Artistic Invitation

The Philippine Ballet Theatre will hold auditions for its 38th Season on January 28, 2024, inviting new talent to join its ranks. On a musical note, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will host a concert on February 9, 2024, featuring Polish pianist Roustem Saitkoulov. Under the baton of Maestro Grzegorz Nowak, the performance promises to be a symphony of global talent.

The promise of PASINAYA 2024 and the bustling activities during National Arts Month serve as a testament to the Philippines' thriving and diverse artistic landscape. The CCP, through these events, aims to create a platform that not only showcases the country's artistic prowess but also nurtures and encourages the growth of its cultural heritage.